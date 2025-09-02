Toronto

Full-time support staff at Ontario colleges prepared to strike as bargaining deadline approaches

By Laura Sebben

Published

Centennial College is shown in Toronto on Wednesday July 9, 2025. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says close to 10,000 college faculty and staff have either been let go or are projected to lose their jobs amid hundreds of program cancellations and suspensions since last year. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.