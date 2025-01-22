ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Father and three-year-old daughter die in hospital after Pickering crash

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Police say a man an child were outside of their vehicle when they were hit by another vehicle at Taunton and Brock roads in Pickering.


















