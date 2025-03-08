ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Blood all over the floor’: 12 people in hospital after late-night Scarborough pub shooting. Here’s what we now know

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

CP24's Melissa Duggan on the shooting that left 12 people in hospital after three masked suspects opened fire in a pub in Scarborough.


















