ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Bizarre stadium’: Coldplay frontman doubles down on Rogers Stadium criticism

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Their first performance went off without a hitch on Monday night. Fans were able to make it into and out of the venue with fewer issues.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.