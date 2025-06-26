ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Be mindful’: Toronto police warn of organized thieves ahead of Pride weekend

By Jon Woodward

Published

FILE - Crowds gather to watch the Toronto Pride Parade, on Sunday, June 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.