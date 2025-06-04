ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

1 dead, 5 others in hospital following shooting in Lawrence Heights

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

One man is dead and five others are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a mass shooting in a north Toronto neighbourhood.


















