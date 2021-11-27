WTA remains 'concerned' about Peng's ability to speak freely

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai reacts during her women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on Oct. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai reacts during her women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on Oct. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

MORE SPORTS NEWS