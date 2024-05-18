Usyk beats Fury by split decision, becomes undisputed heavyweight champion

Signs of Alzheimer’s were everywhere. Then his brain improved
Blood biomarkers of telltale signs of early Alzheimer’s disease in the brain of his patient, 55-year-old entrepreneur Simon Nicholls, had all but disappeared in a mere 14 months.
Oleksandr Usyk has defeated Tyson Fury by split decision to become the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years.
Usyk (22-0) added Fury’s WBC title to his own WBA, IBF and IBO belts with a spectacular late rally highlighted by a ninth-round knock-down in a back-and-forth bout between two previously unbeaten heavyweight champs. Two judges favoured Usyk, 115-112 and 114-113, while the third gave it to Fury, 114-113.
Usyk started quickly, but then had to survive while the confident, charismatic Fury dominated the middle rounds. Usyk rallied in the final rounds, just as the Ukrainian Olympic gold medallist has done so many times in his career, taking control with a dominant eighth round and nearly stopping Fury in the ninth.
Usyk hurt Fury (34-1-1) with a left hand and eventually sent him sprawling into a corner in the final seconds of the round, getting credit for a knock-down right before Fury was saved by the bell. Fury made it to the 10th, but he struggled to mount a consistent attack after nearly getting stopped.
Fury kissed Usyk on the head after the final bell. The fighters are likely to have a rematch in Saudi Arabia in the fall.
Usyk is the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis held the honour for five months in 1999 and 2000. He is also now the lineal heavyweight champion by beating Fury, who beat Wladimir Klitschko to earn that distinction in 2015.
An invasive moth species is on the rise in Canada and, if you've planted a certain shrub, it could stand to ruin your garden.
Fishery and border service officers seized more than 100 kilograms of unauthorized elvers at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.
VIA Rail service resumed in the Kingston, Ont. area late Saturday afternoon, after a suspicious package investigation halted train service for more than four hours over the Victoria Day long weekend.
A couple is frustrated after their SUV was stolen from Montreal's South Shore in March and they received a parking ticket for the same vehicle last week.
Chinese Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian has launched a $300 million lawsuit against the federal government. It’s a means to find the source of intelligence leaks which Xian says has cost him his livelihood.
As Donald Trump increasingly infuses his campaign with Christian trappings while coasting to a third Republican presidential nomination, his support is as strong as ever among evangelicals and other conservative Christians.
A contractor working on the Coastal GasLink pipeline has been denied more than $333,000 worth of tax rebates because pieces of machinery it purchased – and claimed were not trucks – were deemed sufficiently truck-like in B.C. Supreme Court.
Passengers heading from Montreal to Lyon, France on Friday were forced to return home and depart the next day after a pressurization indication was detected in flight.
A young bear that had made its way into Lumsden, Sask. was killed by Saskatchewan RCMP officers after unsuccessful efforts to trap it.
A small plane crashed with two people onboard northeast of Toronto on Saturday morning.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump urged gun owners to vote in the 2024 election as he addressed thousands of members of the National Rifle Association, which officially endorsed him.
Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-member War Cabinet, threatened on Saturday to resign from the government if it doesn't adopt a new plan in three weeks' time for the war in Gaza.
The man convicted of attempting to kidnap then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband with a hammer was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison.
As the Houston area works to clean up and restore power to hundreds of thousands after deadly storms left at least seven people dead, it will do so amid a smog warning and scorching temperatures that could pose health risks.
The man accused of attempting to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was ordered to remain behind bars Saturday as the nation’s leader was in serious but stable condition after surviving multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal opposition parties should be 'celebrating' the recently announced electric vehicle deals, despite their criticisms the Liberals refuse to make public the terms and conditions laid out in the contracts.
Canada's information commissioner says her office is facing a $700,000 funding shortfall that could impact its ability to investigate complaints about government transparency and accountability.
The federal government has denied Toronto's request to decriminalize simple possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending a universal immunization program against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, for all infants.
A major international report on the safety of artificial intelligence says experts can’t agree on the risk the technology poses — and it's unclear whether AI will help or harm us.
A former OpenAI leader who resigned from the company earlier this week said Friday that safety has "taken a backseat to shiny products" at the influential artificial intelligence company.
Albert Einstein was right: There is an area at the edge of black holes where matter can no longer stay in orbit and instead falls in, as predicted by his theory of gravity.
In the six months since singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against Sean Combs, a wave of similar cases and public allegations against one of the most influential music moguls of the past three decades have occurred.
A person wanted in connection with the random assault on actor Steve Buscemi on a New York City street earlier this month was taken into custody Friday, police said.
Richard Gere, once a Hollywood leading man, said he drew on his feelings following his father's death to bring emotional depth to his role in 'Oh, Canada,' for which he returned, after decades, to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished a day above the 40,000 level for the first time on Friday as U.S. stock indexes drifted around their records while closing out their latest winning week.
When Tim Hortons rang in the new year, it marked the occasion with a nod to its humble roots, bringing back a quartet of doughnuts, including some from its earliest days.
A group that represents a long list of spirit brands is warning that some popular products could be pulled from the Ontario market amid a multi-million dollar dispute with the LCBO.
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Many Canadians found a message from the Canada Revenue Agency this week as they received their first direct deposit for the Canada Carbon Rebate.
Shane Lowry tied a major championship record by shooting a 9-under 62 in the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday.
The Vancouver Canucks say they're not looking ahead to a possible Game 7 on Monday, nor to a potential first trip to the Western Conference final since 2011.
It’s a good time to be in the market for a used Tesla.
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
A B.C. woman says her service dog pulled her from a lake moments before she had a seizure, saving her life.
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
Members of Piapot First Nation, students from the University of Winnipeg and various other professionals are learning new techniques that will hopefully be used for ground searches of potential unmarked grave sites in the future.
ALS patient Mathew Brown said he’s hopeful for future ALS patients after news this week of research at Western University of a potential cure for ALS.
When Adam Kirschner wrote 'Slap Shot,' he never imagined the song would be embraced by his favourite team.
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A $200 reward is being offered by a North Vancouver family for the safe return of their beloved chicken, Snowflake.
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
Hundreds of independent comics artists, writers and enthusiasts made their way to Yaletown Saturday for the 12th edition of VanCAF – the Vancouver Comic Arts Festival.
A man was fatally shot in a car outside of a house in Brampton Saturday morning, police say.
Toronto police have released a photo of an individual suspected of smashing windows and glass doors of a North York synagogue on Friday, which is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident.
Airdrie RCMP are asking for public assistance after a hit-and-run involving a 2-year-old took place in a Superstore parking lot Friday.
Calgary Transit is taking the long weekend to do some maintenance and preventative work on both the Blue and Red lines, causing a number of disruptions for light rail riders.
The Alberta Medical Association is expressing deep concerns to the provincial government over a lack of oncologists needed to provide cancer care to keep up with population growth.
The Ottawa Police Service says its hate crime unit is investigating a reported hijab-pulling incident at a flag-raising ceremony for Israel’s Independence Day in front of city hall earlier this week.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Victoria Day long weekend.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend.
A Montreal real estate owner is calling on all levels of government to address the growing number of homeless people in the city, and he's written a letter to all levels of government to do something.
Some within the funeral home and mortuary services industries in Quebec say they are frustrated with an online obituary site that publishes death notices from public information posted on the internet. They claim the site is doing so without consent from the families.
CTV News Montreal at Six for Saturday, May 18, 2024 with anchor Angela MacKenzie.
Police are looking for three people after a road rage incident in south Edmonton on Friday morning.
Residents of Fort of McMurray who were displaced over wildfire concerns were told to return home Saturday.
More than 500 delegates from across the province met in Calgary Saturday for the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) General Assembly, where the topics included curriculum, classroom sizes, funding and students’ smartphone use.
Maritimers and tourists are gearing up for the unofficial start to summer as the May Long Weekend gets underway.
Friends and family of Arthur Irving gathered in his Saint John home Saturday to celebrate his life after the businesses titan passed away Monday at the age of 93.
With events for the Blue Nose Marathon beginning on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police has issued warnings for drivers of many roads that will be closed for the day.
Winnipeg fire crews had to deal with multiple fires and a gas leak between Friday night and Saturday morning.
A Canadian tech company is helping kids with mobility issues put their best foot forward with the help of a pair of revolutionary robotic legs.
A young bear that had made its way into Lumsden, Sask. was killed by Saskatchewan RCMP officers after unsuccessful efforts to trap it.
Family members and military officials gathered Friday in Swift Current for one final salute to a former Royal Regina Rifle troop member.
A police investigation is underway after a jewellery store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.
A man who killed two people in a drunk driving crash was sentenced Friday to seven years behind bars.
A farm in New Hamburg became the training grounds for the event teaching dogs and their owners advanced tracking and detection skills.
Hundreds of Saskatoon's football fans gathered at Saskatoon Minor Football (SMF) field Saturday to experience the Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season ahead of their home opener.
Firefighters responded to a scene on the 300 Block of Herold Road Friday morning after a car collided with an apartment building.
Firefighters are on the scene of a structure blaze in the 100 Block Avenue Q South.
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
There was no place London Knights fans would rather be on a sunny day than indoors celebrating with their favourite hockey club.
Perth County OPP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the Municipality of North Perth late Friday afternoon.
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old woman in Midland on Saturday.
Firefighters battled a large building fire in Barrie on Saturday.
OPP is investigating a crash that happened in Minden Hills on Saturday.
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
Protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Windsor campus say the school's president was absent from a recent meeting with school administration.
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park east of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
“Good to see you,” Ryan Godard says before giving his 96-year-old grandma a big hug and walking her towards the small airplane. “Let’s get you prepped.”
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
The average home price in Lethbridge has jumped 11.6 per cent in the last year. A home in Lethbridge now costs just over $374,000 on average. That's according to the latest data from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
Lethbridge has been working to address lawlessness in the city’s downtown over the past six months.
It's just about patio season in Lethbridge, and the city is once again rolling out its annual patios and parklets program.
A 22-year-old man from Toronto is facing multiple weapons charges following an arrest in Thunder Bay, Ont. earlier this week.
Canada Safe Boating Week is an initiative is designed to increase public compliance with safe boating measures and ultimately save lives.
Big changes are being made for travellers and traffic in the Town of Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island as the township has passed new bylaws.
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
