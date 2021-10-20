Tom Morey, inventor of the Boogie Board and the Ben Franklin of surfing, dies at 86

Tom Morey created a soft-bodied surfboard called a Swizzle board decades after his Boogie Board. (Don Bartletti/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images/CNN) Tom Morey created a soft-bodied surfboard called a Swizzle board decades after his Boogie Board. (Don Bartletti/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images/CNN)

MORE SPORTS NEWS

Listen Live: TSN Radio

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social