Tom Morey, inventor of the Boogie Board and the Ben Franklin of surfing, dies at 86
Tom Morey, the creator of the Boogie Board and an influential figure in the surfing world, has died due to complications from a stroke, according to his family. He was 86.
"It was Morey who introduced more human beings to the act of wave riding than any other single person in history," said Jim Kempton, president of the California Surf Museum. "That's quite an accomplishment if you think about it, millions and millions of people have ridden waves, and I would say that a huge number of them started out on his inventions."
Morey died on Thursday.
Morey was born August 15, 1935, in Detroit, but he moved to Laguna Beach early in his childhood and picked up surfing. By the time he was 12, he had his first paying job as a musician, later studying music at the University of Southern California, where he won a national contest for his jazz band.
While pursuing surfing as a hobby, he took a job at Douglas Aircraft, but he later started the surf shop Morey-Pope & Co. in Ventura.
In 1965, he put on the Tom Morey Invitational surf tournament, the first ever professional surfing competition with prize money, said Barry Haun, curator and creative director at the Surfing Heritage and Culture Center.
THE CREATOR OF THE BOOGIE BOARD
In between surfing and playing drums at hotels, he came up with an idea for a foam board, according to SurferToday. He cut in half a piece of foam, shaped it with an iron and rounded the nose to create a three-pound board. For reference, surfboards at the time weighed between 30 and 50 pounds, which often led to injuries during wipeouts.
"The Boogie Board essentially turned that sort of soft surface and that safety factor into something that was also functional for high performance," Kempton said.
Morey tested out his invention in Hawaii, where he was living at the time. After a successful first ride, his wife Marchia tested it out -- while eight months pregnant, according to SurferToday. This would soon become the Boogie Board, or as he first called it, the SNAKE -- which stood for side, navel, arm, knee and elbow.
The first Boogie Board sold for a grand US$10 -- which he came up with on the spot after someone attempted to buy one, according to the Washington Post. But upon moving back to California, he manufactured them in bulk for $37, because that was his age at the time.
The Boogie Board could be used by most people, according to Kempton. Because of the board's versatility and ease, many in the surfing community put a divide between the bodyboarders and surfers. Morey, though, adamantly opposed the separation, Kempton said.
But despite the Boogie Board's immense success, with millions of sales worldwide, he did not make much profit from it. He sold his company and trademark in 1977, and it was later picked up by Wham-O toy company. Morey served as a consultant for Wham-O for several years, before working as an engineer for 15 years at Boeing.
"Tom's invention of the Boogie Board not only changed the landscape for Wham-O in 1978, the Boogie Board opened the possibility of just about anyone to be able to enjoy surfing a wave anywhere in the world," company's president Todd Richards wrote in an email to CNN.
A SUPPORTIVE FIGURE, ON AND OFF LAND
All this time, though, he cared for everyone around him, all the while continuing to share his ideas with the world.
"Anybody he met, he always totally took them in, and he was absorbed, and he was influential to those people," said his son Sol Morey. "He gave them free thought and helped them improve what they were doing."
"He encouraged people, he praised people, because a lot of people when they get into a school and they don't fall into the right niche that the teachers are teaching in, you're losing half of your population to such dogmatic ways of how we think everybody's got to fit in a little box, so that's why all these people love him so much," his wife Marchia told CNN.
Mike Stewart, a nine-time World Champion bodyboarder, told CNN that his whole universe was influenced by Morey, who accepted him with open arms and facilitated his growth in the sport. Stewart was with him in testing out many of his creations, and he sees Morey as an "unparalleled" figure not just in wave riding but in creative thinking.
THE THOMAS ADISON OF SURFING
Although he stopped surfing in his late 70s, Morey never stopped inventing. Almost two decades before creating the Boogie Board, he created a "wing tip" surfboard design after figuring out that the surfboard may get into waves better if the nose was turned slightly up.
In 1965, he manufactured a "paper surfboard" and managed to advertise it in a television commercial and on a two-page spread in Reader's Digest.
The Edison-like or Ben Franklin-like figure, as described by his wife, patented a soft-bodied surfboard that he called the Swizzle board, as well as a surfboard that folded into a suitcase. He is also credited with popularizing the removable fin so that boards could travel easier.
"He never rested on his laurels. He was always kind of looking for that next invention that might make surfing easier and better," said Haun.
His love for music never stopped. Earlier in his career, he played alongside jazz legends such as Dizzy Gillespie and Stu Williamson. He led jazz bands all the up until his 80s. In fact, the name for the Boogie Board came from his love of music.
He made his last public appearance just two weeks ago on October 6 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Boogie Board.
He is survived by his wife Marchia Nicholas Morey; Melinda Morey, a daughter from his first marriage to Jolly Givens; four sons from his second marriage named Sol, Moon, Sky, and Matteson Morey; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
"There is a tribe of people that are not necessarily just surfers but ocean people who feel a connection to the ocean as a source of all things, and that was a common language that I know I had with my dad," Melinda Morey said. "If I ran up into any kind of generational problems trying to explain something to him, I could always use the ocean as a metaphor, and say in a way that he could understand."
MORE SPORTS NEWS
Listen Live: TSN Radio
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives say they're against new vaccination policy for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons.
Haiti kidnappings: Would Canada and the U.S. meet 400 Mawozo's ransom demand?
Hostage negotiation experts say time is the greatest issue facing the FBI and government officials in rescuing 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, who were kidnapped over the weekend by a violent gang in Haiti.
A new Delta descendant is rising in the U.K. Here's what to know
British and international authorities are closely monitoring a subtype of the Delta variant that is causing a growing number of infections in the United Kingdom.
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels Northern Ireland trip
Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn't offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is 'in good spirits.'
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
Canada's annual inflation rate hits 4.4 per cent in September: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation picked up in September to reach its highest level since February 2003.
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago, study finds
More than 470 years before Columbus crossed the Atlantic, Vikings established a settlement in what is now Newfoundland, a new study has concluded.
Videos on social media mock 16-year-old stabbing victim as Montreal police search for suspects
As Montreal police continue to investigate the city's 25th homicide -- and second fatal stabbing in two days -- videos are circulating on social media that mock the 16-year-old victim.
Items belonging to Brian Laundrie have been found off a Florida trail that he frequented, a family attorney says
Investigators searching for Brian Laundrie, the missing fiance of Gabby Petito, found 'some articles' of his off a trail that he frequented near his family's home in Florida on Wednesday, family attorney Steven Bertolino said.
Canada
-
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
-
Videos on social media mock 16-year-old stabbing victim as Montreal police search for suspects
As Montreal police continue to investigate the city's 25th homicide -- and second fatal stabbing in two days -- videos are circulating on social media that mock the 16-year-old victim.
-
More than 5,500 B.C. health-care workers still unvaccinated as deadline nears
With just one week to go before B.C.'s broader COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health-care workers comes into effect, about 5,500 employees have yet to receive their first dose.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador to drop the word 'savages' from provincial coat of arms
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is moving ahead with plans to drop the word "savages" from the official description of the Indigenous people depicted on the province's nearly 400-year-old coat of arms.
-
Haiti kidnappings: Would Canada and the U.S. meet 400 Mawozo's ransom demand?
Hostage negotiation experts say time is the greatest issue facing the FBI and government officials in rescuing 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, who were kidnapped over the weekend by a violent gang in Haiti.
-
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
World
-
Police: Shooting at Kenosha home leaves 3 dead, was domestic-related
Three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha, police said.
-
Items belonging to Brian Laundrie have been found off a Florida trail that he frequented, a family attorney says
Investigators searching for Brian Laundrie, the missing fiance of Gabby Petito, found 'some articles' of his off a trail that he frequented near his family's home in Florida on Wednesday, family attorney Steven Bertolino said.
-
Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Union's top human rights prize Wednesday in a clear slap at President Vladimir Putin.
-
Police detain 11 across Europe in mafia probe
Police in Germany, Italy and Bulgaria detained 11 people and raided 46 residential and commercial buildings in an investigation into tax fraud by the Italian mafia involving the trade in luxury vehicles.
-
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
A U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.
-
Haiti kidnappings: Would Canada and the U.S. meet 400 Mawozo's ransom demand?
Hostage negotiation experts say time is the greatest issue facing the FBI and government officials in rescuing 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, who were kidnapped over the weekend by a violent gang in Haiti.
Politics
-
Conservatives say they're against new vaccination policy for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons.
-
New Conservative MP Laila Goodridge hopes to be a strong voice for Alberta's energy sector
Laila Goodridge, the newly elected Conservative MP for Fort McMurray—Cold Lake, says changing the narrative around Canada's oil and gas sector is of utmost importance to her as she takes on her new role in Ottawa.
-
Vaccine mandate coming to House of Commons, MPs rule
Anyone entering the House of Commons precinct -- including MPs -- will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Nov. 22, the Board of Internal Economy has ordered. The new rule starts on the day the 44th Parliament kicks off.
Health
-
These countries are vaccinating children against COVID-19
Here is a list of some countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children against COVID-19.
-
About 1 in 4 times forceps are used during childbirth in Canada, a mom is injured: study
A new study from the University of Alberta recommends limiting the use of forceps during childbirth.
-
A new Delta descendant is rising in the U.K. Here's what to know
British and international authorities are closely monitoring a subtype of the Delta variant that is causing a growing number of infections in the United Kingdom.
Sci-Tech
-
What is the 'metaverse'?
As the concept of the metaverse quickly becomes a buzzword in technology and business, here's a closer look at what it means.
-
Orionid meteor shower to reach peak on Thursday, but full moon may interfere
The Orionid meteor shower is expected to reach its peak in the early hours of Thursday morning, but the full moon may obstruct the show for celestial watchers.
-
How AirPods became Apple's hottest product
Apple's fall product event on Monday, which had been widely framed in the press as a MacBook event, it was arguably the AirPods that stole the show. So how did this product become so popular?
Entertainment
-
Donald Trump aims to countersue 'Apprentice' sex assault accuser who sued him
Former U.S. President Donald Trump wants to countersue a former 'Apprentice' contestant who accused him of defaming her when he denied her sexual assault allegations.
-
Netflix workers stage walk out over Dave Chappelle's transgender comments
Netflix Inc employees are staging a walkout on Wednesday in an unprecedented show of defiance to protest the streaming giant’s decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special, which they say ridicules transgender people.
-
Business
-
Canada's annual inflation rate hits 4.4 per cent in September: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation picked up in September to reach its highest level since February 2003.
-
Enbridge temporarily stops Michigan pipeline due to protests
The operator of a Michigan oil pipeline said it temporarily shut down Line 5 Tuesday after protesters warned the company that they planned to turn an emergency valve.
-
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street, led by health care
Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday with health care companies leading the gains for a second day in a row.
Lifestyle
-
Thanks but no: Queen turns down 'Oldie of the Year' title
Queen Elizabeth II has politely declined the honour of being named 'Oldie of the Year' by a British magazine, saying she does not meet 'the relevant criteria.'
-
'It's indescribable': University of Toronto student suits up for Toronto Maple Leafs
By day, he's a university student and the goalie for the University of Toronto's men's hockey team. By night, or at least for one night, he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
-
Gates Foundation to spend US$120M on access for COVID-19 pill
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it will spend US$120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck's antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower income countries, if the drug gets approved by regulators.
Sports
-
Canadian athletes must be vaccinated to compete in Beijing Olympics and Paralympics
Canada's Olympic and Paralympic athletes must be vaccinated to compete at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
-
Tom Morey, inventor of the Boogie Board and the Ben Franklin of surfing, dies at 86
Tom Morey, the creator of the Boogie Board and an influential figure in the surfing world, has died due to complications from a stroke, according to his family. He was 86.
-
NFL is kicking off a US$6.2M responsible betting campaign
The NFL is spending US$6.2 million to help expand programs to prevent or treat problem gambling across the country.
Autos
-
Ford Foundation to divest millions from fossil fuels
The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels, following similar investment decisions made by other sizable foundations in recent years.
-
Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture
The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.
-
Ford promises 'huge' investment in Windsor, Ont., auto plant after shift cuts
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province and federal governments will be making a "huge" investment in a Windsor, Ont., auto assembly plant to help ramp up production after the company announced a shift cut.