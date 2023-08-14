Shapovalov, Pospisil, Diallo and Galarneau to represent Canada at Davis Cup

Canada's 2022 Davis Cup championship team Frank Dancevic, left to right, Alexis Galarneau, Gabriel Diallo, Vasek Pospisil, Denis Shapovalov, and Felix Auger-Aliassime pose with their rings, alongside the Davis Cup Trophy during a ceremony at the National Bank Open in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Shapovalov, Pospisil, Diallo, and Galarneau will represent Canada at the upcoming 2023 Davis Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Canada's 2022 Davis Cup championship team Frank Dancevic, left to right, Alexis Galarneau, Gabriel Diallo, Vasek Pospisil, Denis Shapovalov, and Felix Auger-Aliassime pose with their rings, alongside the Davis Cup Trophy during a ceremony at the National Bank Open in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Shapovalov, Pospisil, Diallo, and Galarneau will represent Canada at the upcoming 2023 Davis Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

