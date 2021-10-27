Rugby Canada expects to feel the pinch after failing to qualify for World Cup

Team Canada members walk off the pitch after losing to New Zealand in their men's rugby sevens quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) Team Canada members walk off the pitch after losing to New Zealand in their men's rugby sevens quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

MORE SPORTS NEWS