Quebec's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, chasing hoops dream at Canada Games

Team Quebec's Olivier Rioux plays in a men's basketball quarterfinal game against Team Alberta at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Welland, Ontario Thursday, August 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton Team Quebec's Olivier Rioux plays in a men's basketball quarterfinal game against Team Alberta at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Welland, Ontario Thursday, August 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

MORE SPORTS NEWS