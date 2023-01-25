Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open, faces Djokovic next

Tommy Paul, left, is congratulated by Ben Shelton at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 25, 2023. (Aaron Favila / AP) Tommy Paul, left, is congratulated by Ben Shelton at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 25, 2023. (Aaron Favila / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS