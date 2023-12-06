Ohtani, Soto and Yamamoto still up for grabs as teams head home from winter meetings
Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were still up for grabs as team officials started to head home Wednesday evening following a baseball winter meetings of much talk and little action.
Ohtani, the unique two-way star, is expected to get a record contract of US$500 million-plus. His agent, Nez Balelo, didn't travel to the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, preferring to stay away.
While Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged meeting with Ohtani at Dodger Stadium before heading to Nashville, other teams were mum. Some fans tried to use flight-tracking programs to determine Ohtani's whereabouts, and Toronto general manager Ross Atkins sparked speculation of a get-together at the team's spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida, when he switched a media availability on Monday to Zoom.
Ohtani has not spoken with reporters since Aug. 9, two weeks before a pitching injury that required surgery and will keep him off a mound until 2025.
The Yankees, after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, have been negotiating a trade to acquire Soto from San Diego. The three-time All-Star can become a free agent after next year's World Series.
New York did make a rare trade with the rival Boston Red Sox late Tuesday, acquiring outfielder Alex Verdugo for right-handers Greg Weissert, Richard Fitts and Nicholas Judice.
"He's actually been a guy that we've talked about now for, for a while," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "I feel like there's an edge he plays the game with."
Both the Yankees and Mets are among the teams seeking Yamamoto, a 25-year-old right-hander who was 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA this season for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific League. The Yankees plan to meet with the pitcher on Monday in California, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because details were not announced.
Mets owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns went to Japan ahead of the winter meetings to talk with Yamamoto and family.
"I think it demonstrates Steve's commitment to do everything he possibly can to bring players to New York," Stearns said.
In deals that did get finalized, Baltimore agreed to a US$13 million, one-year contract with closer Craig Kimbrel, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced a US$9 million, one-year deal to keep outfielder Jason Heyward, and World Series champion Texas signed veteran reliever Kirby Yates to a US$4.5 million, one-year contract.
Agent Scott Boras, who represents Soto along with free agents Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Jung Hoo Lee, held his annual winter meetings news conference filled with one-liners.
"As far as Bellinger, we know that the belly button has been pushed and there's a lot of inners, more inners than outers no doubt," Boras said. "So it's been an aggressive campaign for elite talents in these winter meetings."
Snell followed his 2018 AL Cy Young Award by winning this year's NL honor. "When you flip the coin, it always comes up ... on both sides," Boras said.
Teams stocked up on pitching in the big league phase of the winter meeting draft of unprotected players, taking pitchers with eight of the 10 selections -- including three from the Yankees' system.
The Yankees lost a pair of right-handers in the first two picks, with Oakland taking Mitch Spence and Kansas City selecting Matt Sauer. Texas, fresh off its first World Series title, chose right-hander Carson Coleman from the Yankees with the No. 23 selection.
------
AP Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
Police say 3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in University of Nevada, Las Vegas attack
A gunman killed three people and critically wounded a fourth Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas before being killed in a shootout with police, authorities said. The attack sent shock waves through a city still scarred by the deaths of 60 people in a 2017 mass shooting only a few miles away on the famous Strip.
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
BREAKING Public sector negotiations: Common Front rejects Quebec's latest offer
Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions has rejected the government's latest offer. The strike planned for Dec. 8 to 14 will go on as planned.
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
No first-ballot winner as Assembly of First Nations seeks its next national chief
The Assembly of First Nations is headed into a second round of voting to choose a new national chief, after the first ballot did not put any of the six candidates over the 60 per cent threshold to win.
Nevada grand jury indicts six Republicans who falsely certified that Trump won the state in 2020
A Nevada grand jury on Wednesday indicted six Republicans who submitted certificates to Congress falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election in their state, making Nevada the third to seek charges against so-called 'fake electors.'
Director behind bold and controversial TV comedies has died
Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with 'All in the Family' and 'Maude,' propelling political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.
Politics
-
PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
-
Accused of improper partisan conduct, MPs agree to expedited probe into Speaker Fergus
Members of Parliament have agreed to launch an expedited probe into House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus' conduct after days of acrimony in Ottawa over what he says was unintentional participation in a partisan event.
-
Oil and gas emissions cap coming Thursday, targets 2026 start date
The long-promised cap on greenhouse gas emissions for Canada's oil and gas sector will begin as early as 2026 and use a cap-and-trade system that applies by facility, a federal government source said Wednesday.
Health
-
More Canadians have been using virtual care since the pandemic. Is it effective and safe?
Since the rise of virtual care in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, patients and doctors were able to use this alternate form of care 'safely and effectively,' new research from McMaster University suggests.
-
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
-
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
Sci-Tech
-
New orca calf off B.C. bolsters record-breaking year for sightings
A new transient orca calf has been spotted in the waters off British Columbia, adding to what's already been a record-breaking year for sightings of the Bigg's killer whales.
-
Key testing completed at Nova Scotia's proposed retirement home for captive whales
An ambitious plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for captive whales has reached a critical phase.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
Entertainment
-
Jonathan Majors' ex describes "substantial" pain caused by actor as defense questions her drinking
Jonathan Majors' former girlfriend testified Wednesday about the "substantial" pain she suffered after he allegedly assaulted her in the backseat of a cab this spring, as photos of the woman's injuries were shared with a Manhattan jury for the first time.
-
Lawsuit accuses Sean Combs, 2 others of raping 17-year-old girl in 2003; Combs denies allegations
A woman sued the hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs on Wednesday, claiming he and two other men raped her 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was 17.
-
Taylor Swift becomes first Time 'Person of the Year' to be recognized for success in the arts
Taylor Swift has dominated music charts, broken records and is performing in what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever -- and she's now named Time's 'Person of the Year.'