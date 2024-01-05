Nikola Jokic knocks down game-winner from near half-court as Denver Nuggets down Golden State Warriors
Superstar center Nikola Jokić hit a spectacular game-winning shot against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, banking in a three-pointer at the buzzer from the near the half-court line as the Denver Nuggets escaped California with a 130-127 win.
With 3.6 seconds left in the game and the game locked at 127, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon inbounded the ball to Jokić well inside Denver's half.
The match-up looked certain to head to overtime, but the two-time NBA MVP had other ideas. Jokić took three dribbles, made his way to the right sideline and heaved a deep, rainbow shot over Warriors center Kevon Looney.
Golden State players and fans inside the Chase Center could only watch in dismay, as the shot rattled in off the glass as time expired.
When asked by Charles Barkley on the broadcast after the game if he "called glass" on his shot, the Serbian center responded in typical Jokić fashion.
"My friend, it went in. I'm happy," he said.
Jokić's stunning buzzer-beater was the exclamation point on the unlikeliest of wins for Denver. After a relatively tight game through the first half, the Warriors pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the defending NBA champions 44-24.
Things looked bleak for the Nuggets as they found themselves down 18 with under seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
However, powered by a near-triple double from Jokić, Denver stormed back and erased the deficit late in the quarter, with Jokić knocking down a short jumper to tie the game at 127, before a costly Steph Curry turnover allowed the Nuggets to call time out to set up the game-winner.
Nuggets coach Mike Malone was pleased with his squad's effort after the game.
"When you get down to this team, it's very easy to drop your head in this building with that crowd," he said after the game. "That's probably the thing I was most pleased with tonight is that everybody – coaches, players – we just stayed the course even after that third quarter."
'The Joker' posted 34 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, while Gordon and Jamal Murray had 30 and 25 points respectively.
The 'Splash Brothers' pairing of Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 54 points to lead the way for Golden State, but it was not enough to get the Dubs over the line in what is proving to be a disappointing season. The Warriors are still awaiting the return of Draymond Green from suspension and fall to 16-18 after the loss.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 25-11 and occupy the third seed in the Western Conference.
BUCKS EDGE PAST SPURS AS GIANNIS BATTLES WEMBY
Two of the NBA's biggest names faced off on Thursday as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took down birthday boy Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
Much of the attention pre-game was devoted to the duel between the two-time MVP and the 2023 No. 1 overall pick – and the matchup lived up to the hype.
Antetokounmpo scored 44 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out seven assists as the Bucks came away with the 125-121 victory. Damian Lillard also added 25 points and 10 assists.
Spurs guard Devin Vassell led the way for San Antonio with 34 points, while 'Wemby' had 27 points and nine rebounds, producing an incredible highlight reel on the night.
A behind-the-back bucket, a self-alley-oop and a crunch time block – one of his five on the night – on Antetokounmpo were just some of the best moments for Wembanyama on his 20th birthday.
However, the Frenchman's rookie season is not going the way he would have hoped as the Spurs fall to a miserable 5-29 record, last in the Western Conference. Conversely, the Bucks are now 25-10, two games behind first in the East, as they seek their second NBA championship in four years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Intense storms' headed for Canada, bringing 35 cm of snow in some spots
Winter is upon us, with two big systems impacting some provinces and extreme cold in one territory. Here's what Canadians can expect for this weekend.
First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday night.
U.S. FDA approves first state request to import drugs from Canada
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Florida’s request to import certain drugs from Canada, marking the first time a state has been authorized to buy lower-cost medications in bulk from abroad.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Victim scoffs as former Saskatoon gym teacher offers her cash during sexual assault sentencing
In an unusual turn of events, the former athletic director of a private Christian school is heading to jail — without a sentence.
Actor David Soul, one half of 'Starsky and Hutch,' dies at 80
Actor David Soul, who earned fame as the blond half of crime-fighting duo 'Starsky & Hutch' in the popular 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in Canada in 2024
From health care to artificial intelligence, here are some of the top skills and industries that will be in high demand in 2024.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she'd still be abused if her mother were alive today
In an interview with CNN, Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she would still be abused by her mother if she were alive today. Blanchard became the subject of tabloid fascination after her mother Dee Dee Blanchard was found stabbed to death in 2015 in their home near Springfield, Mo.
Here are the product recalls Canadians should know about this week
Various items were recalled in Canada this week, including baby walkers, powdered formula, and personal massagers.
Politics
-
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
-
Canada's first conflict of interest and ethics commissioner, Mary Dawson, dies
Former conflict of interest and ethics commissioner Mary Dawson has died.
-
Initial foreign interference inquiry hearings to weigh confidentiality of information
A federal inquiry into foreign interference says its initial hearings will help identify ways to make information public, even though much of it will originate from classified documents and sources.
Health
-
U.S. FDA approves first state request to import drugs from Canada
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Florida’s request to import certain drugs from Canada, marking the first time a state has been authorized to buy lower-cost medications in bulk from abroad.
-
3rd child under 10 dies of complications linked to influenza in B.C.
A third child has died in British Columbia due to complications linked to influenza, cases of which continue to rise in the province.
-
What is isotonitazene? A drug more powerful than fentanyl is circulating in Montreal
Isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid, is circulating in Montreal and its effects are devastating. Most recently, a 15-year-old boy died on Dec. 21 after ingesting the drug, which is considered more potent than fentanyl. Here's what the drug is and how it affects users.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Poop-powered planes: Could jet fuel made from sewage take off?
In the race for alternative, sustainable jet fuels, some companies are getting creative. We’ve heard about planes powered with cooking oil, but what about jet fuel made entirely from human poop? Firefly Green Fuels, an aviation company based in Gloucestershire, UK, has created just that – and, unsurprisingly, the prospect of poop-powered planes is attracting attention.
-
Two companies will attempt the first U.S. moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
China and India scored moon landings, while Russia, Japan and Israel ended up in the lunar trash heap. Now two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended.
Entertainment
-
Actor David Soul, one half of 'Starsky and Hutch,' dies at 80
Actor David Soul, who earned fame as the blond half of crime-fighting duo 'Starsky & Hutch' in the popular 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.
-
Founding member of experimental rock band suspected of killing girlfriend in California
Theo Lengyel, a founding member of the experimental rock band Mr. Bungle, has been arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend after human remains were found at a park near San Francisco, police said.
-
Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholicism after being confirmed at New Year's Eve Mass
Actor Shia LaBeouf has converted to Catholicism after being confirmed on New Year's Eve at a Mass presided over by Capuchin Franciscan friars.