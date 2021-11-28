New country, new name for U.S. citizen 'Enes Kanter Freedom'

Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter (13) moves against Toronto Raptors' Isaac Bonga during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter (13) moves against Toronto Raptors' Isaac Bonga during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

MORE SPORTS NEWS