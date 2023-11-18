Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Players from the Florida Gators will have to look out — or look up — because they’re about to get a new team member who holds the title of the tallest teen on Earth.
Seven-foot-six Olivier Rioux, from Montreal, announced that he’ll be joining the men's basketball team, which represents the University of Florida, last week.
“I am proud to announce that I have commited to the Florida gators for the 2024 season,” Rioux wrote on Instagram.
“I want to thank all my coaches from @imgabasketball and @brookwoodelite in helping me in this process. The adventure continue [sic] in Florida !”
Rioux, who is 17 years old, holds the Guiness World Record for tallest teenager. By comparison, he’s as tall as Yao Ming and taller than Shaquille O’Neal and NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama.
Earlier this year, Rioux told TSN’s Rick Westhead that he thought of his height as a blessing rather than a curse.
“You can use it for almost everything,” he said. “You can use it for being famous. You can use it for basketball, you can use it for the highest shelf in the kitchen or whatever.”
Despite his young age, his towering height has already taken him far in the world of basketball.
Rioux started playing the sport at the age of five and was consistently placed on teams with older children.
At the age of 12, he was invited to shoot hoops in an international tournament in Spain — a momentous marker of his basketball career that captured the awe of the likes of NBA stars Steph Curry and Joel Embiid and shot him to fame.
He's also played for Team Quebec, Team Canada and as a student athlete at the IMG Academy in Florida, where he currently lives.
It's possible that while he grows as a basketball player, Rioux, the tallest teen on Earth, will grow taller, too.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show's organizers in Brazil.
How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
SpaceX launches its giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
'We don't know each other': House Speaker on what he thinks is driving a downturn in decorum
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
Shifa Hospital patients, staff and displaced leave the compound as Israel strikes targets in south
Patients, staff and displaced people left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, health officials said, leaving behind only a skeleton crew to care for those too sick to move and Israeli forces in control of the facility.
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse 1 day after it was filed
A lawsuit by singer Cassie containing allegations of beatings and abuse by music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been settled, the artists announced Friday, one day after the lawsuit was filed.
Politics
-
'We don't know each other': House Speaker on what he thinks is driving a downturn in decorum
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
What Xi said: Trudeau urged Chinese president to maintain an open channel with Canada
Canada and China need to keep in touch, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he told Xi Jinping during a chance encounter this week at the annual economic summit of Pacific Rim leaders that wrapped up Friday in northern California.
Health
-
New Canadian research points to link between scrolling and anxiety, depression in children
Research from Western University shows a link between screen time and anxiety and depression in children.
-
Three provinces report illnesses as cantaloupes recalled due to risk of salmonella
Several people are believed to have fallen ill from salmonella-contaminated cantaloupes, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Friday.
-
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX launches its giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show's organizers in Brazil.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse 1 day after it was filed
A lawsuit by singer Cassie containing allegations of beatings and abuse by music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been settled, the artists announced Friday, one day after the lawsuit was filed.
-
Rio's iconic Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift with open arms thanks to Swifties and a priest
Welcome to Brazil, Taylor Swift, it's been waiting for you. As her sweep of Rio de Janeiro shows got underway this week, the pop superstar and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world's most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.