Man gets life in prison for murder of NBA's Lorenzen Wright

Surrounded by officers of the court defendant Billy Ray Turner, second from left, makes an appearance in Judge Lee Coffee courtroom Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (Mark Weber/The Commercial Appeal via AP) Surrounded by officers of the court defendant Billy Ray Turner, second from left, makes an appearance in Judge Lee Coffee courtroom Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (Mark Weber/The Commercial Appeal via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS