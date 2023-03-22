Lazio fan wearing 'Hitlerson' shirt among 3 banned for life

Players scuffle after the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma at Rome's Olympic stadium, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Players scuffle after the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma at Rome's Olympic stadium, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

MORE SPORTS NEWS