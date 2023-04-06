Jets sign QB Boyle, Rodgers' former backup with Packers

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File) Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS