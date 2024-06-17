Keeping children safe on social media: What parents should know to protect their kids

Heat back in parts of the country, with temperatures feeling as warm as 45
A heat wave is expected to hit parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick this week, and it could feel as warm as 45, according to latest forecasts.
At what age should kids be on social media? Should they be on it at all? If they aren't, will they be social pariahs? Should parents monitor their conversations? Do parental controls work?
Navigating social media as a parent -- not to mention a child -- is not easy. Using social media platforms is still the default for most American teenagers, with the Pew Research Center reporting that 58 per cent of teens are daily users of TikTok, including 17 per cent who describe their TikTok use as almost constant. About half of teens use Snapchat and Instagram daily, with near-constant use at 14 per cent and 8 per cent for each, respectively.
But parents -- and even some teens themselves -- are growing increasingly concerned about the effects of social media use on young people. Lawmakers have taken notice and have held multiple congressional hearings on child online safety. But even with apparent bipartisan unity, making laws and regulating companies takes time. So far, no regulation has passed.
What are parents -- and teens -- supposed to do in the meantime? Here are some tips on staying safe, communicating and setting limits on social media -- for kids as well as their parents.
There's already, technically, a rule that prohibits kids under 13 from using platforms that advertise to them without parental consent: The U.S. Children's Online Privacy Protection Act that went into effect in 2000, before today's teenagers were even born.
The goal was to protect kids' online privacy by requiring websites and online services to disclose clear privacy policies and get parents' consent before gathering personal information on their kids, among other things. To comply, social media companies have generally banned kids under 13 from signing up for their services.
But times have changed, and online privacy is no longer the only concern when it comes to kids being online. There's bullying, harassment, the risk of developing eating disorders, suicidal thoughts or worse.
For years, there has been a push among parents, educators and tech experts to wait to give children phones -- and access to social media -- until they are older, such as the "Wait Until 8th" pledge that has parents sign a pledge not to give their kids a smartphone until the 8th grade, or about age 13 or 14. Some wait even later, like 16 or 17.
But neither social media companies nor the government have done anything concrete to increase the age limit.
"There is not necessarily a magical age," said Christine Elgersma, a social media expert at the nonprofit Common Sense Media. But, she added, "13 is probably not the best age for kids to get on social media."
The laws currently being proposed include blanket bans on the under-13 set when it comes to social media. The problem? There's no easy way to verify a person's age when they sign up for apps and online services. And the apps popular with teens today were created for adults first. Companies have added some safeguards over the years, Elgersma noted, but these are piecemeal changes, not fundamental rethinks of the services.
"Developers need to start building apps with kids in mind," she said.
Some tech executives, celebrities such as Jennifer Garner and parents from all walks of life have resorted to banning their kids from social media altogether. While the decision is a personal one that depends on each child and parent, some experts say this could lead to isolating kids, who could be left out of activities and discussions with friends that take place on social media or chat services.
Another hurdle -- kids who have never been on social media may find themselves ill-equipped to navigate the platforms when they are suddenly allowed free rein the day they turn 18.
A more realistic and effective approach to social media, experts say, is a slow, deliberate onboarding that gives children the tools and information they need to navigate a world in which places like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat are almost impossible to escape.
"You cannot just expect that the kids will jump into the world of social media, learn how to swim on their own," said Natalie Bazarova, a professor of communications and director of the Cornell Social Media Lab. "They need to have instruction."
Start early, earlier than you think. Elgersma suggests that parents go through their own social media feeds with their children before they are old enough to be online and have open discussions on what they see. How would your child handle a situation where a friend of a friend asks them to send a photo? Or if they see an article that makes them so angry they just want to share it right away?
For older kids, Elgersma says to approach them with curiosity and interest, "asking about what their friends are doing or just not asking direct questions like, `What are you doing on Instagram?' but rather, `Hey, I heard this influencer is really popular."' And even if your kid rolled their eyes it could be a window."
Don't say things like "Turn that thing off!" when your kid has been scrolling for a long time, says Jean Rogers, the director of the nonprofit Fairplay's Screen Time Action Network.
"That's not respectful," Rogers said. "It doesn't respect that they have a whole life and a whole world in that device."
Instead, Rogers suggests asking them questions about what they do on their phone, and see what your child is willing to share.
Kids are also likely to respond to parents and educators "pulling back the curtains" on social media and the sometimes insidious tools companies use to keep people online and engaged, Elgersma said. Watch a documentary like "The Social Dilemma" that explores algorithms, dark patterns and dopamine feedback cycles of social media. Or read up with them how Facebook and TikTok make money.
"Kids love to be in the know about these things, and it will give them a sense of power," she said.
Rogers says most parents have success with taking their kids' phones overnight to limit their scrolling. Occasionally kids might try to sneak the phone back, but it's a strategy that tends to work because kids need a break from the screen.
"They need to an excuse with their peers to not be on their phone at night," Rogers said. "They can blame their parents."
Parents may need their own limits on phone use. Rogers said it's helpful to explain what you are doing when you do have a phone in hand around your child so they understand you are not aimlessly scrolling through sites like Instagram. Tell your child that you're checking work email, looking up a recipe for dinner or paying a bill so they understand you're not on there just for fun. Then tell them when you plan to put the phone down.
Social media platforms that cater to children have added an ever-growing array of parental controls as they face increasing scrutiny over child safety. For instance, Meta unveiled parental supervision tools last year that lets parents set time limits, see who their kid follows or is followed by, and allows them to track how much time the minor spends on Instagram. It does not let parents see message content.
But as with similar tools on other platforms such as TikTok, the feature is optional, and both kids and parents have to agree to use it. In order to nudge kids toward agreeing to set up the controls, Instagram sends a notice to teens after they block someone, encouraging them to let their parents "supervise" their account. The idea is to grab kids' attention when they might be more open to parental guidance.
By making the feature optional, Meta says it is trying to "balance teen safety and autonomy" as well as prompt conversations between parents and their children.
Such features can be useful for families in which parents are already involved in their child's online life and activities. Experts say that's not the reality for many people.
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said last year it's unfair to expect parents to manage what their children do with rapidly evolving technology that "fundamentally changes how their kids think about themselves, how they build friendships, how they experience the world -- and technology, by the way, that prior generations never had to manage."
Putting all of that on the shoulders of parents, he said, "is just simply not fair."
A heat wave is expected to hit parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick this week, and it could feel as warm as 45, according to latest forecasts.
The world's nine nuclear-armed states continue to modernize their nuclear weapons as the countries deepened their reliance on such deterrence in 2023, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the influential War Cabinet tasked with steering the war in Gaza, Israeli officials said Monday, a move that comes days after a key member of the body bolted the government over frustrations surrounding the Israeli leader's handling of the war.
Many people with diabetes in Canada will soon be able to take insulin once a week instead of daily, drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk announced on Monday.
North Korean state media says Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in the country on Tuesday for a two-day visit.
The U.S. surgeon general has called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms similar to those now mandatory on cigarette boxes.
At what age should kids be on social media? Should they be on it at all? If they aren't, will they be social pariahs? Should parents monitor their conversations? Do parental controls work?
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
The original broken pipe that caused a massive water main break in northwest Calgary has been fixed, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Sunday.
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a mandate to walk off the job.
There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
Nova Scotia has installed fewer than 10 per cent of the 200 shelters it promised to set up for the province's homeless residents more than eight months after first making the pledge.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the influential War Cabinet tasked with steering the war in Gaza, Israeli officials said Monday, a move that comes days after a key member of the body bolted the government over frustrations surrounding the Israeli leader's handling of the war.
Authorities on Sunday identified the man who opened fire at a splash pad in suburban Detroit before taking his own life, but his motives remained unknown as investigators worked to determine if he left behind any hint of his plans.
Security forces stormed a detention center in southern Russia on Sunday, killing inmates accused of links to Islamist terror cells who had taken two staff members hostage, state-funded news channel RT reported.
Three men accused in the 2018 prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger are due in court Monday for a plea hearing and sentencing.
Muslim pilgrims used the early morning hours Monday to perform the second day of the symbolic stoning of the devil, as noontime summer heat caused heatstroke among thousands wrapping up the Hajj pilgrimage.
A cargo train rammed into a passenger train in India's eastern state of West Bengal on Monday, killing at least eight people and injuring several others, officials said.
National Defence Minister Bill Blair's office is defending the decision to send a Canadian ship to Cuba where it docked alongside some of Russia's fleet, calling it a "carefully" planned move to increase its presence in the region.
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is 'even more alarmed than before' after reading the un-redacted report alleging there are MPs and senators who are participating to some degree in foreign interference efforts.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly insists there are no "traitors" in the Liberal caucus, after a report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) alleged there are MPs and senators who are “semi-witting or witting participants” in foreign interference efforts.
At what age should kids be on social media? Should they be on it at all? If they aren't, will they be social pariahs? Should parents monitor their conversations? Do parental controls work?
Your father's diet before you were born could have played a role in your health, a new study has found.
Whooping cough cases are on the rise in parts of Ontario and experts are reminding parents to remain vigilant as the illness can be most dangerous to young children.
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Mayumi Barrack sees a pair of mating periodical cicadas getting together, whips out her phone, says, 'Hi guys!' and takes their picture.
The mailings promised "Life Without Pain!" via stem cell injections or IVs administered in a patient's own home. The allure was obvious: more than 20 per cent of U.S. adults endure chronic pain.
Alicia Keys electrified the Tony Awards on Sunday, teaming up with superstar Jay-Z on their hit 'Empire State of Mind,' while history was made when Broadway toasted the 11th woman to win the best director crown, Danya Taymor.
Joe Alwyn is speaking publicly for the first time about the end of his years-long relationship with Taylor Swift.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has returned his key to New York City after a request from Mayor Eric Adams in response to the release of a video showing the music mogul attacking R&B singer Cassie, officials said Saturday.
At Nature Fresh Farms in Leamington, Ont., there’s something new amid the rows of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and strawberries.
Once a shrine to the world's most popular soft drink, the building that housed the original World of Coca-Cola is going flat at the hands of Georgia's state government.
Online retailer Amazon is challenging the certification of a union representing about 200 employees at a Montreal-area warehouse.
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
A Halifax-based psychologist says a quality relationship with their father is ‘very valuable’ for a child’s psychological health and development.
A new Dartmouth, N.S., running club that celebrates "slow" is quickly drawing hundreds of members.
Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open on Sunday for the second time with another memorable finish on the 18th hole at Pinehurst No. 2, along with another heavy dose of heartache for Rory McIlroy.
Caitlin Clark overcame another physical challenge from the Chicago Sky by finishing with 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to lead the Indiana Fever to a 91-83 victory on Sunday.
Police rushed to separate brawling fans of the England and Serbia soccer teams on Sunday ahead of their match at the European Championships soccer tournament in Germany.
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk's US$56 billion pay package, the electric vehicle-maker said on Thursday, a big thumbs-up to his leadership and an enticement for keeping his focus on his biggest source of wealth.
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
It has taken more than 100 years, but Almonte’s forgotten soldier, George B. Monterville has had his name etched back into history.
For Father's Day, CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca reached out to local politicians, community advocates, and other prominent figures in the city to ask them to share what important lesson they have learned from their dads.
Fancy Pokket owner Mike Timani has decided to create a 220-foot long flat bread to celebrate its 35th anniversary.
If certain goals that are in the Paris Climate Accord aren't met, the existence of polar bears in the Hudson Bay may come to an end.
In an attempt to invite one of the most popular recording artists in the world to the land of living skies – the City of Swift Current has offered to rename itself in honour of Taylor Swift.
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
Hundreds gathered at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary: one year since the temple’s president was killed.
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Members of a B.C. housing co-operative have lost their bid to keep the basketball hoops they installed in their driveways, according to a recent decision from the civil resolution tribunal.
Canada’s national weather agency is warning of a 'prolonged heat event' starting Monday that is expected to bring 'dangerously hot and humid conditions' to much of southwestern Ontario.
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot outside a home in Etobicoke overnight
No injuries were reported after another fire at a storage building which went up in flames days ago in the Leaside area.
The original broken pipe that caused a massive water main break in northwest Calgary has been fixed, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Sunday.
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
Dog lovers were in for a treat Sunday as the University District hosted its annual Tails & Treasures event.
A prolonged 'heat dome' will bring dangerously hot and humid conditions to Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigation a two-car crash that killed a driver and left another with serious injuries in the community of Embrun, Ont. on Sunday evening.
Ottawa Bluesfest has confirmed it has added one more day to its lineup to accommodate a new performer.
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
Montreal's Trudeau International Airport is considering changing when planes can land and take off by allowing flights until 1 a.m. Public consultations on the idea just wrapped and some of those living near the airport have started a petition opposed to the idea.
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
An intersection in west Edmonton has some drivers clutching at the wheel as they commute in and out of the city.
When the Florida Panthers' first flight of the Stanley Cup Final was delayed, it meant extra time on the tarmac before the nearly six-hour trek across North America.
Many people with diabetes in Canada will soon be able to take insulin once a week instead of daily, drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk announced on Monday.
Coastal Shell Products in Richibucto, N.B., has suspended all operations.
Many people with diabetes in Canada will soon be able to take insulin once a week instead of daily, drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk announced on Monday.
There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
Parts of the province were ravaged by a series of severe thunderstorms Saturday night, with many still feeling the effects Sunday afternoon.
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy this weekend, battling four blazes in just over 12 hours Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Brett Lauther's 43-yard field goal on the final play of the game rallied the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a stunning 33-30 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.
A fire in an underground parking facility in Regina led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.
JazzFest is back in the Queen City, featuring performances all over Regina by artists from across the globe.
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and the majority of southern Ontario communities are in for a hot and humid week.
A shocking confession after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, a driver pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter, and big problems for a woman who wants to install a tiny home in Kitchener.
Waterloo regional police are putting out a stern warning to pet owners about animals left in vehicles.
Two Saskatoon business leaders are appearing before the city’s police board on Thursday to address their growing concerns about crime and community safety.
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
Brett Lauther's 43-yard field goal on the final play of the game rallied the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a stunning 33-30 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane crash in northwestern Ontario sent five people to hospital.
A 22-year-old driver from Moosonee, Ont., is facing several charges – including impaired driving – following a traffic complaint in the northern Ontario town last week.
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
A section of Bronson Line is closed in the Municipality of Bluewater following a crash involving a motorcycle. Around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, crews were called to the road just south of Kippen Road for a single-vehicle crash.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning starting today for an area that spans from Windsor to Ottawa, and up to Sault Ste. Marie and Fort Albany.
OPP released on Friday that officers were looking for 37-year-old Sean Robertson who was wanted for breach of his statutory release.
Environment Canada cautions vulnerable people during this week's heat wave.
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
More changes are coming to yard waste curbside collection in the City of Barrie.
A prolonged heat event will begin today from Windsor-Essex up past Ottawa. Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected through the week and perhaps into the weekend.
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
The City of Windsor has named a new commissioner of infrastructure services.
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Striking employees at three Greater Victoria liquor stores will be returning to work after six weeks on the picket line, the union representing the workers announced Sunday.
When catastrophic floods severed a bridge and washed away or closed highways in southern British Columbia, Mitchell Dyck and other patients needing regular life-saving dialysis had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane crash in northwestern Ontario sent five people to hospital.
If it seems like fuel prices jump every year just before summer starts, you’re not wrong. Like clockwork, when the weather starts to improve, the price of fuel gets a bit more expensive, but it isn’t totally random.
With above seasonal temperatures expected this week, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued heat warnings across northeastern Ontario beginning on Monday.
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.