Social media should have warning labels like those on cigarettes, top U.S. health official says

'People get very sick': Manitoba sees rise in rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
The U.S. surgeon general has called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms similar to those now mandatory on cigarette boxes.
In a Monday opinion piece in the The New York Times, Dr. Vivek Murthy said that social media is a contributing factor in the mental health crisis among young people.
"It is time to require a surgeon general's warning label on social media platforms, stating that social media is associated with significant mental health harms for adolescents. A surgeon general's warning label, which requires congressional action, would regularly remind parents and adolescents that social media has not been proved safe," Murthy said. "Evidence from tobacco studies show that warning labels can increase awareness and change behaviour."
Murthy said that the use of just a warning label wouldn't make social media safe for young people, but would be a part of the steps needed.
Social media use is prevalent among young people, with up to 95 per cent of youth ages 13 to 17 saying that they use a social media platform, and more than a third saying that they use social media "almost constantly," according to 2022 data from the Pew Research Center.
Last year Murthy warned that there wasn't enough evidence to show that social media is safe for children and teens. He said at the time that policymakers needed to address the harms of social media the same way they regulate things like car seats, baby formula, medication and other products children use.
To comply with federal regulation, social media companies already ban kids under 13 from signing up for their platforms -- but children have been shown to easily get around the bans, both with and without their parents' consent.
Other measures social platforms have taken to address concerns about children's mental health can also be easily circumvented. For instance, TikTok introduced a default 60-minute time limit for users under 18. But once the limit is reached, minors can simply enter a passcode to keep watching.
Murthy believes the impact of social media on young people should be a more pressing concern.
"Why is it that we have failed to respond to the harms of social media when they are no less urgent or widespread than those posed by unsafe cars, planes or food? These harms are not a failure of willpower and parenting; they are the consequence of unleashing powerful technology without adequate safety measures, transparency or accountability," he wrote.
In January the CEOs of Meta, TikTok, X and other social media companies went before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify as parents worry that they're not doing enough to protect young people. The executives touted existing safety tools on their platforms and the work they've done with nonprofits and law enforcement to protect minors.
Murthy said Monday that Congress needs to implement legislation that will protect young people from online harassment, abuse and exploitation and from exposure to extreme violence and sexual content.
"The measures should prevent platforms from collecting sensitive data from children and should restrict the use of features like push notifications, autoplay and infinite scroll, which prey on developing brains and contribute to excessive use," Murthy wrote.
The surgeon general is also recommending that companies be required to share all their data on health effects with independent scientists and the public, which they currently don't do, and allow independent safety audits.
Murthy said schools and parents also need to participate in providing phone-free times and that doctors, nurses and other clinicians should help guide families toward safer practices.
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
A heat wave is expected to hit parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick this week, and it could feel as warm as 45, according to latest forecasts.
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work is progressing simultaneously on five issues identified in the city's feeder main last week and residents are being asked for continued patience with water conservation measures.
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in May fell compared with a year ago as the average price also moved lower.
The world's nine nuclear-armed states continue to modernize their nuclear weapons as the countries deepened their reliance on such deterrence in 2023, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
Many people with diabetes in Canada will soon be able to take insulin once a week instead of daily, drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk announced on Monday.
Cases of a dangerous and highly fatal bacterial infection have reached record levels in Japan, official figures show, with experts so far unable to pinpoint the reason for the rise.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work is progressing simultaneously on five issues identified in the city's feeder main last week and residents are being asked for continued patience with water conservation measures.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in May climbed 10 per cent compared with April, helped by gains in Montreal and Toronto.
Hundreds gathered at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary: one year since the temple’s president was killed.
The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta., resumes today.
The original broken pipe that caused a massive water main break in northwest Calgary has been fixed, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Sunday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the influential War Cabinet tasked with steering the war in Gaza, Israeli officials said Monday, a move that comes days after a key member of the body bolted the government over frustrations surrounding the Israeli leader's handling of the war.
Authorities on Sunday identified the man who opened fire at a splash pad in suburban Detroit before taking his own life, but his motives remained unknown as investigators worked to determine if he left behind any hint of his plans.
Security forces stormed a detention center in southern Russia on Sunday, killing inmates accused of links to Islamist terror cells who had taken two staff members hostage, state-funded news channel RT reported.
To a degree never seen before, Israel is killing entire Palestinian families, a loss even more devastating than the physical destruction and the massive displacement.
Three men accused in the 2018 prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger are due in court Monday for a plea hearing and sentencing.
Muslim pilgrims used the early morning hours Monday to perform the second day of the symbolic stoning of the devil, as noontime summer heat caused heatstroke among thousands wrapping up the Hajj pilgrimage.
National Defence Minister Bill Blair's office is defending the decision to send a Canadian ship to Cuba where it docked alongside some of Russia's fleet, calling it a "carefully" planned move to increase its presence in the region.
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is 'even more alarmed than before' after reading the un-redacted report alleging there are MPs and senators who are participating to some degree in foreign interference efforts.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly insists there are no "traitors" in the Liberal caucus, after a report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) alleged there are MPs and senators who are “semi-witting or witting participants” in foreign interference efforts.
Cases of a dangerous and highly fatal bacterial infection have reached record levels in Japan, official figures show, with experts so far unable to pinpoint the reason for the rise.
At what age should kids be on social media? Should they be on it at all? If they aren't, will they be social pariahs? Should parents monitor their conversations? Do parental controls work?
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
For about 50 years, the scientific community has been grappling with a substantial problem: There isn’t enough visible matter in the universe.
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Alicia Keys electrified the Tony Awards on Sunday, teaming up with superstar Jay-Z on their hit 'Empire State of Mind,' while history was made when Broadway toasted the 11th woman to win the best director crown, Danya Taymor.
Joe Alwyn is speaking publicly for the first time about the end of his years-long relationship with Taylor Swift.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has returned his key to New York City after a request from Mayor Eric Adams in response to the release of a video showing the music mogul attacking R&B singer Cassie, officials said Saturday.
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in May fell compared with a year ago as the average price also moved lower.
Industry leaders from Canada's telecommunications sector are set to gather in downtown Toronto today for the 23rd annual Canadian Telecom Summit.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in May climbed 10 per cent compared with April, helped by gains in Montreal and Toronto.
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.
The U.S. surgeon general has called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms similar to those now mandatory on cigarette boxes.
Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open on Sunday for the second time with another memorable finish on the 18th hole at Pinehurst No. 2, along with another heavy dose of heartache for Rory McIlroy.
Caitlin Clark overcame another physical challenge from the Chicago Sky by finishing with 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to lead the Indiana Fever to a 91-83 victory on Sunday.
Police rushed to separate brawling fans of the England and Serbia soccer teams on Sunday ahead of their match at the European Championships soccer tournament in Germany.
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk's US$56 billion pay package, the electric vehicle-maker said on Thursday, a big thumbs-up to his leadership and an enticement for keeping his focus on his biggest source of wealth.
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
It has taken more than 100 years, but Almonte’s forgotten soldier, George B. Monterville has had his name etched back into history.
For Father's Day, CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca reached out to local politicians, community advocates, and other prominent figures in the city to ask them to share what important lesson they have learned from their dads.
Fancy Pokket owner Mike Timani has decided to create a 220-foot long flat bread to celebrate its 35th anniversary.
If certain goals that are in the Paris Climate Accord aren't met, the existence of polar bears in the Hudson Bay may come to an end.
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in May climbed 10 per cent compared with April, helped by gains in Montreal and Toronto.
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
People are being advised to plan for the weather with the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario set to see a bout of sweltering hot summer temperatures starting today.
The Toronto Zoo has announced the birth of two endangered red panda cubs.
Police say a dog was shot at a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Friday and investigatorsare searching for two suspects seen fleeing the property.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work is progressing simultaneously on five issues identified in the city's feeder main last week and residents are being asked for continued patience with water conservation measures.
Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides is scheduled to provide an update on 'limiting distractions' in Alberta schools via the use of cellphones and social media.
The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta., resumes today.
A prolonged 'heat dome' will bring dangerously hot and humid conditions to Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigation a two-car crash that killed a driver and left another with serious injuries in the community of Embrun, Ont. last Friday.
A new global report finds Ottawa's housing market is 'severely unaffordable' a residents continue to struggle with the high cost of buying a home.
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
Montreal's Trudeau International Airport is considering changing when planes can land and take off by allowing flights until 1 a.m. Public consultations on the idea just wrapped and some of those living near the airport have started a petition opposed to the idea.
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
We're into the last few days of spring and it's been a season dominated by cooler-than-average days.
When the Florida Panthers' first flight of the Stanley Cup Final was delayed, it meant extra time on the tarmac before the nearly six-hour trek across North America.
Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides is scheduled to provide an update on 'limiting distractions' in Alberta schools via the use of cellphones and social media.
A series of heat warnings are in place across New Brunswick, with temperatures expected to climb into the low 30s this week.
A section of Barrington Street in downtown Halifax is now closed as part of the next phase of the Cogswell District project.
Halifax Regional Police is looking for a man after recovering a weapon during a traffic stop in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
Parts of the province were ravaged by a series of severe thunderstorms Saturday night, with many still feeling the effects Sunday afternoon.
A longstanding land dispute between the Village of Buena Vista, Sask. and local cabin owners has reached a verdict after three years.
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and the majority of southern Ontario communities are in for a hot and humid week.
Waterloo regional police are putting out a stern warning to pet owners about animals left in vehicles.
All open air fires will soon be prohibited in Puslinch as the township implements a total burn ban.
Two Saskatoon business leaders are appearing before the city’s police board on Thursday to address their growing concerns about crime and community safety.
At what age should kids be on social media? Should they be on it at all? If they aren't, will they be social pariahs? Should parents monitor their conversations? Do parental controls work?
A longstanding land dispute between the Village of Buena Vista, Sask. and local cabin owners has reached a verdict after three years.
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
A furry, four-legged Sudbury police officer is back on his feet and has returned to work after accidentally ingesting highly toxic drugs during a drug bust Friday.
A Windsor man is charged following a traffic incident in Lambton Shores over the weekend.
A section of Bronson Line is closed in the Municipality of Bluewater following a crash involving a motorcycle. Around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, crews were called to the road just south of Kippen Road for a single-vehicle crash.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning starting today for an area that spans from Windsor to Ottawa, and up to Sault Ste. Marie and Fort Albany.
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
Environment Canada cautions vulnerable people during this week's heat wave.
A man has died after falling from a paddleboard in Wasaga Beach.
Police dismantled six illegal cannabis storefronts, including one in Leamington.
Ryan Taylor, 35, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of second degree murder. On Monday, the defence told the jury it would not call any evidence so the trial moves on to closing arguments.
A Windsor man is charged following a traffic incident in Lambton Shores over the weekend.
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
Striking employees at three Greater Victoria liquor stores will be returning to work after six weeks on the picket line, the union representing the workers announced Sunday.
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
If it seems like fuel prices jump every year just before summer starts, you’re not wrong. Like clockwork, when the weather starts to improve, the price of fuel gets a bit more expensive, but it isn’t totally random.
With above seasonal temperatures expected this week, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued heat warnings across northeastern Ontario beginning on Monday.
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.