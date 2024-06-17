Politics

    • Blair defends navy's Cuba visit, says critics may be 'confused' about its purpose

    Share

    Defence Minister Bill Blair says he was acting on advice from the military when he approved a plan to send a Canadian ship to Cuba, but he won't say what advice he got.

    The trip is getting attention this week because the Canadian navy ship was docked along with a Russian flotilla.

    Blair says the Russian ships in Havana pose "no immediate threat" to Canada or Canadians, and the Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Joint Operations Command advised to send a ship.

    In an April press release, the navy said HMCS Margaret Brooke was being deployed to Havana to mark 80 years of diplomatic relations with Cuba. 

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called the visit "reckless, radical and dangerous" on social media, saying Cuba is run by a brutal communist dictatorship.

    Blair says he thinks people may be confused about what the purpose of the visit was, and that the carefully planned trip was meant to send a message that Canada has a capable, deployable military.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News