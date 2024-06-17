Blair defends navy's Cuba visit, says critics may be 'confused' about its purpose
Defence Minister Bill Blair says he was acting on advice from the military when he approved a plan to send a Canadian ship to Cuba, but he won't say what advice he got.
The trip is getting attention this week because the Canadian navy ship was docked along with a Russian flotilla.
Blair says the Russian ships in Havana pose "no immediate threat" to Canada or Canadians, and the Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Joint Operations Command advised to send a ship.
In an April press release, the navy said HMCS Margaret Brooke was being deployed to Havana to mark 80 years of diplomatic relations with Cuba.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called the visit "reckless, radical and dangerous" on social media, saying Cuba is run by a brutal communist dictatorship.
Blair says he thinks people may be confused about what the purpose of the visit was, and that the carefully planned trip was meant to send a message that Canada has a capable, deployable military.
Why the outcome of one Toronto byelection could be consequential for Trudeau, Poilievre
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Family of woman denied MAID at B.C. hospital files Charter challenge
The family of a young woman who was denied Medical Assistance in Dying at St. Paul's Hospital last year is taking the hospital's operators – including the provincial government – to court.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities for international employees
As Canada grapples with a cost-of-living crisis and high housing costs, some cities have been ranked among the most expensive in the world for international workers.
Third teen pleads guilty in death of homeless Toronto man
A third girl accused in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty. The teen, who was 13 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty this morning to manslaughter in the death of Kenneth Lee.
'People get very sick': Manitoba sees rise in rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
Feels like 40+: Heat warnings to last into the weekend for some provinces
Residents of some provinces are being warned of extreme heat this week, while elsewhere, some saw record-breaking lows this weekend.
WATCH Would-be homebuyers are still staying on the sidelines in Canada. Why?
Typically, the spring and summer months typically see a boom in the Canadian real estate market. However, an economist expects higher interest rates will 'keep a lid on' sales volumes and put 'pressure on housing prices.'
Canada, U.S., Japan and Philippines conduct exercises in South China Sea
The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said on its website on Monday.
Canadians paying significantly more for airfares as summer ticket prices jump
A new report says travellers are paying significantly more to fly within Canada this summer compared with last year.
Family of woman denied MAID at B.C. hospital files Charter challenge
The family of a young woman who was denied Medical Assistance in Dying at St. Paul's Hospital last year is taking the hospital's operators – including the provincial government – to court.
Canadians paying significantly more for airfares as summer ticket prices jump
A new report says travellers are paying significantly more to fly within Canada this summer compared with last year.
Third teen pleads guilty in death of homeless Toronto man
A third girl accused in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty. The teen, who was 13 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty this morning to manslaughter in the death of Kenneth Lee.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities for international employees
As Canada grapples with a cost-of-living crisis and high housing costs, some cities have been ranked among the most expensive in the world for international workers.
Calgary mayor says 3-to 5-week repair timeline is the 'maximum'
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work is progressing simultaneously on five issues identified in the city's feeder main last week and residents are being asked for continued patience with water conservation measures.
Canada, U.S., Japan and Philippines conduct exercises in South China Sea
The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said on its website on Monday.
U.S. attack sub, Canada navy patrol ship arrive in Cuba on heels of Russian warships
A Canadian navy patrol ship sailed into Havana early on Friday, just hours after the United States announced a fast-attack submarine had docked at its Guantanamo naval base on Cuba, both vessels on the heels of Russian warships that arrived on the island earlier this week.
Canadian-American suspect in plot to kill Sikh separatist pleads not guilty in U.S. court
An Indian man suspected by the U.S. of involvement in an unsuccessful plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil pleaded not guilty on Monday to murder-for-hire conspiracy charges in a federal court in Manhattan.
Israeli officials say Netanyahu has dissolved the War Cabinet after key partner bolted government
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the influential War Cabinet tasked with steering the war in Gaza, Israeli officials said Monday, a move that comes days after a key member of the body bolted the government over frustrations surrounding the Israeli leader's handling of the war.
-
Canada, U.S., Japan and Philippines conduct exercises in South China Sea
The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said on its website on Monday.
Police identify Michigan splash pad shooter but there's still no word on a motive
Authorities on Sunday identified the man who opened fire at a splash pad in suburban Detroit before taking his own life, but his motives remained unknown as investigators worked to determine if he left behind any hint of his plans.
Russian forces storm a detention facility to rescue staff taken hostage, killing hostage-takers
Security forces stormed a detention center in southern Russia on Sunday, killing inmates accused of links to Islamist terror cells who had taken two staff members hostage, state-funded news channel RT reported.
Singh 'more alarmed' after reading report, but won't break from Liberal-NDP agreement
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is 'even more alarmed than before' after reading the un-redacted report alleging there are MPs and senators who are participating to some degree in foreign interference efforts.
Foreign Affairs Minister insists there are no 'traitors' in Liberal caucus
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly insists there are no "traitors" in the Liberal caucus, after a report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) alleged there are MPs and senators who are “semi-witting or witting participants” in foreign interference efforts.
Japan reports record spike in potentially deadly bacterial infection
Cases of a dangerous and highly fatal bacterial infection have reached record levels in Japan, official figures show, with experts so far unable to pinpoint the reason for the rise.
Family of woman denied MAID at B.C. hospital files Charter challenge
The family of a young woman who was denied Medical Assistance in Dying at St. Paul's Hospital last year is taking the hospital's operators – including the provincial government – to court.
Keeping children safe on social media: What parents should know to protect their kids
At what age should kids be on social media? Should they be on it at all? If they aren't, will they be social pariahs? Should parents monitor their conversations? Do parental controls work?
Social media should have warning labels like those on cigarettes, top U.S. health official says
The U.S. surgeon general has called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms similar to those now mandatory on cigarette boxes.
East Coast authorities working on warning signs for great white sharks
There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
Scientists may have found an answer to the mystery of dark matter. It involves an unexpected byproduct
For about 50 years, the scientific community has been grappling with a substantial problem: There isn’t enough visible matter in the universe.
'Inside Out 2' domestic box office debuts at US$155 million
Animated Pixar movie 'Inside Out 2' generated an estimated US$155 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend, the year's largest debut, according to estimates released on Sunday.
'The Outsiders' wins best musical and 'Stereophonic' best play as women make strides at Tony Awards
Alicia Keys electrified the Tony Awards on Sunday, teaming up with superstar Jay-Z on their hit 'Empire State of Mind,' while history was made when Broadway toasted the 11th woman to win the best director crown, Danya Taymor.
Joe Alwyn says breakup with Taylor Swift was 'a hard thing to navigate'
Joe Alwyn is speaking publicly for the first time about the end of his years-long relationship with Taylor Swift.
WATCH Would-be homebuyers are still staying on the sidelines in Canada. Why?
Typically, the spring and summer months typically see a boom in the Canadian real estate market. However, an economist expects higher interest rates will 'keep a lid on' sales volumes and put 'pressure on housing prices.'
Home sales in May down from year ago: Canadian Real Estate Association
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in May fell compared with a year ago as the average price also moved lower.
Telecom summit kicks off in Toronto amid plea for 'stable regulatory environment'
Industry leaders from Canada's telecommunications sector are set to gather in downtown Toronto today for the 23rd annual Canadian Telecom Summit.
opinion Symbolic meaning behind Princess of Wales' style choices at first public appearance since diagnosis revealed
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
Winning $66M Lotto 6-49 ticket purchased in Calgary
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Calgary just won $66 million.
Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?
Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.
Winnipeg Sea Bears release star guard Teddy Allen as team goes through tough stretch
The reigning CEBL Player of the Year has been released from the Winnipeg Sea Bears. The team announced on Monday that Teddy Allen has been released 'effective immediately.'
YouTube prankster says he was on the field at Euro 2024 opening ceremony dressed as mascot
A German YouTuber says he made it onto the field during the European Championship opening ceremony while disguised in a mascot costume, in an incident which revealed flaws in tournament security.
Bryson DeChambeau wins another U.S. Open with clutch finish to deny Rory McIlroy
Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open on Sunday for the second time with another memorable finish on the 18th hole at Pinehurst No. 2, along with another heavy dose of heartache for Rory McIlroy.
Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Maker of Jeep and Dodge plans to kill chrome on cars, citing risks to those who make it
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk's US$56 billion pay, company's move to Texas
Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk's US$56 billion pay package, the electric vehicle-maker said on Thursday, a big thumbs-up to his leadership and an enticement for keeping his focus on his biggest source of wealth.
Researchers in Waterloo, Ont. hope to pave the way for lunar development using moon's soil
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef speaks about traumatic brain injury
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
House in Ottawa struck by lightning leaving hole in roof: 'We felt mostly shocked'
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
'Historic' handshake of Canadian and U.S. ironworkers as Gordie Howe bridge connects
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.
'If they can run, I can run': 87-year-old set to complete 10th Manitoba Marathon race
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
Forgotten soldier’s name added to Almonte, Ont. cenotaph thanks to Grade 6 class
It has taken more than 100 years, but Almonte’s forgotten soldier, George B. Monterville has had his name etched back into history.
Toronto politicians, advocates and other prominent figures share important lesson imparted by their fathers
For Father's Day, CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca reached out to local politicians, community advocates, and other prominent figures in the city to ask them to share what important lesson they have learned from their dads.
Moncton bakery owner celebrates 35 years with 220-foot flatbread
Fancy Pokket owner Mike Timani has decided to create a 220-foot long flat bread to celebrate its 35th anniversary.
'Too much warming': Polar bears in Hudson Bay could go extinct by 2030s if global temperatures continue to increase
If certain goals that are in the Paris Climate Accord aren't met, the existence of polar bears in the Hudson Bay may come to an end.
Homicide unit investigating fatal stabbing in Vancouver
Vancouver police are investigating after a man died following a stabbing in the city's Downtown Eastside last week.
Family of woman denied MAID at B.C. hospital files Charter challenge
The family of a young woman who was denied Medical Assistance in Dying at St. Paul's Hospital last year is taking the hospital's operators – including the provincial government – to court.
Homicide team called to Surrey after incident in residential area
The Surrey RCMP says the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to a residential area after an incident Sunday night.
Heat dome will bring scorching temperatures to Toronto starting today. Here is why it is likely to get worse
People are being advised to plan for the weather with the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario set to see a bout of sweltering hot summer temperatures starting today.
Durham police charge 92 people, seize more than $600K in drugs in 'Project Martini'
Durham Regional Police say they have charged close to 100 people and recovered large quantities of drugs worth more than $600,000 as part of 'Project Martini,' a wide-ranging investigation targeting drug trafficking and human trafficking in the region.
Father of 3 identified as Hamilton homicide victim
A father of three has been identified as the victim of Hamilton’s latest homicide.
Calgary mayor says 3-to 5-week repair timeline is the 'maximum'
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work is progressing simultaneously on five issues identified in the city's feeder main last week and residents are being asked for continued patience with water conservation measures.
Winning $66M Lotto 6-49 ticket purchased in Calgary
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Calgary just won $66 million.
Police searching for boy, 13, missing from Riverbend
Calgary police are asking for help searching for a teenage boy who went missing in southeast Calgary last week.
Ottawa housing market ranked as 'severely unaffordable' in global survey
A new global report finds Ottawa's housing market is 'severely unaffordable' a residents continue to struggle with the high cost of buying a home.
-
HEAT WARNING 'Heat dome' to bring scorching temperatures to Ottawa, eastern Ontario starting today
A prolonged 'heat dome' will bring dangerously hot and humid conditions to Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday.
Driver killed after two-car crash near Embrun, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-car crash that killed a driver and left another with serious injuries near the community of Embrun, Ont. last Friday.
Montreal under heat warning as humidex expected to exceed 40
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
More than half of Montreal's public pools and wading pools listed as 'temporarily closed'
As Montrealers get ready for a heat wave and are looking for a place to cool off, more than half of the City of Montreal's public pools and wading pools are listed as temporarily or permanently closed.
New mental health tool launched for post-partum depression
A tool called 'Toi, Moi, Bebe' was launched on June 17, 2024 to support new parents when they encounter emotional challenges during and after pregnancy.
Child hurt in school bus crash in Leduc County
A child was hurt in a crash between a school bus and SUV in Leduc County Monday morning.
Cirque du Soleil to bring an all-on-ice production to Edmonton next year
Cirque du Soleil is returning to Edmonton early next year featuring a first-ever for the franchise: a show performed entirely on ice.
Alberta government to update use of cellphones and social media in schools
Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides is scheduled to provide an update on 'limiting distractions' in Alberta schools via the use of cellphones and social media.
Hottest weather of the year so far coming to the Maritimes
A heat dome developing in the eastern United States will bring the hottest temperatures and highest humidex values of the year so far to the Maritimes this week.
Police arrest 3 in New Glasgow, N.S.
RCMP officers have closed roads in New Glasgow, N.S., as they try to arrest a man believed in be inside a home on Monday morning.
Halifax police searching for man in Bedford, N.S., after seizing weapon
Halifax Regional Police is looking for a man after recovering a weapon during a traffic stop in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
'People get very sick': Manitoba sees rise in rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
Winnipeg Sea Bears release star guard Teddy Allen as team goes through tough stretch
The reigning CEBL Player of the Year has been released from the Winnipeg Sea Bears. The team announced on Monday that Teddy Allen has been released 'effective immediately.'
Winnipeg CAO gives notice, mayor to nominate interim replacement
Winnipeg’s chief administrative officer has given his notice.
Sask. judge rules against Village of Buena Vista in land dispute case
A longstanding land dispute between the Village of Buena Vista, Sask. and local cabin owners has reached a verdict after three years.
Major prizes up for grabs for Country Thunder Sask.'s one millionth visitor
Country Thunder Saskatchewan will welcome its one millionth fan this summer when the festival runs in Craven from July 11 to 14 with the lucky visitor set to receive some major prizes.
Three charged following Regina home invasion Saturday night
Three people are facing charges following a home invasion Saturday night in Regina's North Central neighbourhood.
'Prolonged heat event' to last most of week in Waterloo-Wellington, southern Ontario
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and the majority of southern Ontario communities are in for a hot and humid week.
City of Kitchener proposes bylaw to protect renters
A rental replacement bylaw is up for discussion in Kitchener. But, the city warns, it would only apply to some tenant evictions.
Waterloo, Ont. student gets recognition at international film festivals
A Grade 12 student from Waterloo Collegiate Institute (WCI) is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
Saskatoon business leaders to address police board about crime and safety concerns
Two Saskatoon business leaders are appearing before the city’s police board on Thursday to address their growing concerns about crime and community safety.
Sask. judge rules against Village of Buena Vista in land dispute case
A longstanding land dispute between the Village of Buena Vista, Sask. and local cabin owners has reached a verdict after three years.
Major prizes up for grabs for Country Thunder Sask.'s one millionth visitor
Country Thunder Saskatchewan will welcome its one millionth fan this summer when the festival runs in Craven from July 11 to 14 with the lucky visitor set to receive some major prizes.
Federal funding finally comes through to replace one of Canada’s worst hospitals in the Far North
The federal government is providing $1.2 billion to help build a new hospital complex on the James Bay Coast, easing residents’ fears that construction wouldn’t start this year.
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
Five taken to hospital in northwest Ont. float plane crash
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
Police investigating robbery, stabbing, theft
Charges have been laid after a man used a ride-share company to commit a robbery, stabbed the driver and stole the vehicle, according to police.
NTP confirms Owen Sound experienced EF1 downburst in storm
Western University project believes strong downburst wreaked havoc in last week's storm in Owen Sound.
Blyth Festival launches 50th year with 'play that started it all'
For the play that actually helped launch the Blyth Festival 50 years ago, this summer will actually mark the first time, THE FARM SHOW, has ever graced the Blyth Festival’s stage.
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
31-year-old passenger on motorcycle dies in two-vehicle crash in Springwater Township
Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision involving a motorcycle in Springwater Township.
NTP confirms Owen Sound experienced EF1 downburst in storm
Western University project believes strong downburst wreaked havoc in last week's storm in Owen Sound.
First glassware, then a recycling bin, now a flower pot: WindsorEats faces repeated theft while hosting Mexican Village
Two days after the owner of WindsorEats said a recycling bin and a majority of their glassware was stolen during the first weekend of the Carrousel of the Nations festival, surveillance video shows an unidentified individual walking into the food hall and appearing to steal property.
Suspect allegedly sets RV on fire to escape police, gets arrested
Windsor police say they have arrested a wanted suspect who deliberately set fire to a recreational vehicle, in an attempt to get away from officers.
Six illegal cannabis storefronts dismantled, including Leamington location
Police dismantled six illegal cannabis storefronts, including one in Leamington.
Family of woman denied MAID at B.C. hospital files Charter challenge
The family of a young woman who was denied Medical Assistance in Dying at St. Paul's Hospital last year is taking the hospital's operators – including the provincial government – to court.
Homicide unit investigating fatal stabbing in Vancouver
Vancouver police are investigating after a man died following a stabbing in the city's Downtown Eastside last week.
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
June snow in the forecast for some B.C. highways this weekend
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
City providing free daisies for Lethbridge to celebrate loved ones on Father’s Day
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
Jack Ady Cancer Centre unveils Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
Investigation underway into fatal pedestrian collision in Lethbridge
An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.
Suspected impaired driver from Sudbury arrested near Espanola
On June 15 shortly before 10 p.m., Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Lang Lake Road in Curtin Township, just outside Espanola.
Sudbury man charged with arson in fire at Manitoulin camp
A 37-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with arson after a house fire on Manitoulin Island in April, police say.
Five taken to hospital in northwest Ont. float plane crash
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.