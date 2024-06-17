Gordon Ramsay says he's 'lucky' to be alive, shows off severe bruising after cycling accident

Gordon Ramsay says he’s grateful to be alive but shaken after a recent cycling accident in Connecticut.

The famed TV chef said in a video posted to his Instagram page over the weekend that he “had a really bad accident” that “really shook me.”

“Honestly, I’m lucky to be here,” he said, before thanking the “incredible” trauma surgeons, doctors and nurses who cared for him.

He wrote in the caption that he’s “doing ok” now and that he didn’t break any bones or suffer a major injury, but he is “a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.”

At one point in the video, the “Hell’s Kitchen” star lifts up his white chef’s coat to show a massive purple bruise on his torso.

“I’m lucky to be standing here,” Ramsay, an avid cyclist and triathlon competitor, said. “I’m in pain, it’s been a brutal week, and I’m sort of getting through it but I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet.”

He said he believes the helmet “saved my life.”

CNN reached out to a representative for Ramsay for comment.