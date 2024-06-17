World

    • Canada, U.S., Japan and Philippines conduct exercises in South China Sea

    The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. (Courtesy of PACOM) The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. (Courtesy of PACOM)
    Share
    MANILA -

    The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said on its website on Monday.

    The maritime cooperative activity was aimed at "upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, reaffirming the four nations' commitment to bolstering regional security and stability," the U.S. Pacific Fleet said.

    It involved four warships and a series of maritime maneuvers to test and validate the interoperability of our armed forces' doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures, it added.

    In April, the Philippines conducted joint maritime activity with Japan, Australia, and the United States.

    The Philippines has turned to countries supportive of its claims in the South China Sea to counter what Manila regards as the increasing aggressiveness of China, which claims almost the entire strategic waterway.

    Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam have competing claims of sovereignty in portions of the South China Sea, a passage through which US$3 trillion in goods move every year.

    (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News