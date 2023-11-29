IOC lines up French Alps to host 2030 Winter Olympics and Salt Lake City for 2034 edition
Salt Lake City being preferred as a shoo-in to host the 2034 Winter Olympics was expected. The surprise was the IOC favoring the French Alps bid for the 2030 edition on Wednesday.
Aiming to finalize back-to-back Winter Games hosts next year, the International Olympic Committee executive board has decided to enter exclusive talks with Olympic officials in France and the United States for Salt Lake City.
Salt Lake was alone in the 2034 race to bring the games back to Utah, which hosted the 2002 Winter Games, and the American bid's support from all levels of government up to President Joe Biden was praised Wednesday.
"He would guarantee all the expenses," said IOC member Karl Stoss, who chaired the Olympics panel assessing potential candidates, adding "and they stand really in a strong, strong status behind these games."
A French bid uniting the snowy Alps region and the French Riviera resort Nice came together only in the past few months to compete with Sweden and Switzerland for the IOC's support.
The IOC also has now pointed the Swiss bid toward the 2038 Olympics with "privileged dialogue" status.
By mapping out a Winter Olympics future for almost two decades, the next opportunity for Asia to host looks to be in 2042 -- perhaps in Sapporo, Japan or even Saudi Arabia, which is creating the Trojena ski resort to stage the 2029 Asian Winter Games.
The IOC last month aimed to make a double award picking the 2030 and 2034 hosts together in July when about 100 members meet in Paris on the eve of the Summer Games.
France's partial win Wednesday is a full victory for its national Olympic committee leader David Lappartient, the president of cycling's governing body.
Lappartient worked to build close ties with IOC president Thomas Bach even before last year when he became one of the about 100 IOC members.
It would be the fourth time France has hosted a Winter Olympics, after Chamonix in 1924, Grenoble in 1968 and Albertville in 1992.
The modern way of picking Olympic hosts leaves IOC members to rubber stamp a single option presented by the executive board chaired by Bach.
The 2030 Winter Games is barely six years away, already making it the latest Olympic hosting decision taken in recent decades. A decision next July would be just over 5 1/2 years before the scheduled opening ceremony.
Longtime 2030 favorite Sapporo faded then was formally withdrawn last month as Japan's feeling for the Olympics soured amid investigations of bribery linked to preparing the Summer Games in Tokyo held in 2021.
Vancouver, the 2010 Winter Games host, also dropped out and Salt Lake City's focus switched to 2034. That was to avoid a clash for the United States hosting back-to-back Olympics after the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games.
With the IOC seeming to have few options in January, Swedish Olympic officials were approached about making a ninth bid for the Winter Games. The most recent loss was with Stockholm in 2019 when IOC members chose Italy's Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo for 2026.
That Stockholm bid was revived but an apparent caution in moving forward quickly left the door open for bids from France and Switzerland closer to the IOC's home in Lausanne.
"I am incredibly disappointed," Swedish bid leader Hans von Uthmann said in a statement. "We had a strong concept to stage the most sustainable games of all time, but are now not getting the chance to showcase that vision to the world."
The IOC has declining options for Winter Games hosts because of climate change.
The Olympic body estimates only 15 countries on three continents can meet the criteria of having at least 80% of existing venues for snow sports and a "climate-reliable" outlook to stage events in future decades.
A longer-term IOC plan is a rotation policy for a small pool of regular Winter Games hosts, like Salt Lake City.
"For more than a decade, our state and community leaders have united towards this goal," said Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of this Salt Lake City bid and also a senior official on the 2002 project.
The last time Salt Lake pursued the Olympics the city got caught in a bribery scandal that nearly derailed plans for those 2002 Winter Games and led to several IOC members being expelled and resigning.
The bid committee doled out US$1 million in cash, scholarships, medical care, gifts and other favors to IOC members and their families. That included ski trips, NBA tickets, plastic surgery, knee replacements, violins and housing and salary for children of IOC members, according to report by an ethics panel.
Wide-ranging campaign reforms included stopping IOC voters from visiting bid candidates. Later, vote-buying scandals implicating back-to-back Summer Games hosts Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo led to further changes.
The 2026 Olympics were the last to have a traditional contested vote in 2019. The next Winter Games will be spread across northern Italy, focused on the city of Milan and ski resort Cortina d'Ampezzo, the 1956 Olympics host.
Those games are set to use an ice sliding track in neighboring Switzerland or Austria because Italy does not have a functioning venue.
That fits with the IOC's modern insistence on Olympic hosts using existing or temporary venues to avoid construction costs that typically run over budget.
The reported US$51 billion in spending by Russia on the 2014 Sochi Winter Games -- including building new roads, a railway and much of a ski resort -- scared off some potential bidders in Europe and forced another rethink of Olympic campaigning and hosting.
------
Associated Press writer Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City contributed to this report
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Henry Kissinger, American diplomat and Nobel winner, dies at 100
Henry Kissinger, a controversial Nobel Peace Prize winner and diplomatic powerhouse whose service under two presidents left an indelible mark on U.S. foreign policy, died on Wednesday at age 100, Kissinger Associates Inc said in a statement.
Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests
A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.
Here is what Canada's drug shortage situation looks like right now
Compared to the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Canada experienced an uptick in prescription drug shortages in 2022 that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.
'We wish we could've reached that kid earlier,' says online educator about boy's suicide after apparent sextortion
The chat may seem innocuous at first. The victims, often young men or boys, start communicating with someone posing as a young girl, typically on the popular social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat. But with sextortion, which occurs when people are blackmailed for money or sexual favours, 'sextorters' convince them to share a sexual photo or video.
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
Live updates Hamas frees 10 Israeli women and children, 4 Thai nationals
A group of 10 Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals have been handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross late Wednesday, the Israeli military said. The release was expected to be followed by Israel freeing 30 Palestinian prisoners. Two Russian-Israeli women were also freed in a separate release earlier Wednesday evening and have arrived back in Israel.
Provinces are moving away from pap smears, but more infrastructure is needed
Some provinces are moving to HPV tests as the primary mode of cervical cancer screening, and others are close behind, an expert says.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
Musk uses expletive to tell audience he doesn't care about advertisers that fled X over hate speech
Billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday that advertisers who have halted spending on his social media platform X in response to antisemitic and other hateful material are engaging in "blackmail" and, using a profanity, essentially told them to go away.
Politics
-
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
-
Online harms bill: Don't link boy's suicide with government actions, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that it's inappropriate to draw a link between government actions and the death of a British Columbia boy who killed himself last month after falling prey to online sextortion.
-
Conservative motion demanding 'unelected' Senate pass carbon-pricing carve-out bill fails
A Conservative motion demanding the 'unelected Senate' immediately pass a bill exempting more farm fuels from carbon pricing has failed, with the Bloc Quebecois saying it could not support what it called a Tory intimidation campaign.
Health
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
Study finds lower health-care costs among Ontario patients who had female surgeons
An Ontario-based study published today suggests patients treated by female surgeons incur lower health-care costs than those treated by male surgeons.
-
Provinces are moving away from pap smears, but more infrastructure is needed
Some provinces are moving to HPV tests as the primary mode of cervical cancer screening, and others are close behind, an expert says.
Sci-Tech
-
Make a mess of the streets of Toronto as a raccoon in new video game 'Trash Panda'
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to experience the city as a raccoon, wreaking havoc and being enamored with garbage? Well, a new video game created by a Toronto-based filmmaker lets you do just that. The game, ‘Trash Panda,’ was officially released on Nov. 15 and is now available for sale.
-
Google will start deleting 'inactive' accounts in December. Here's what you need to know
Under Google's updated inactive-account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven't been used in at least two years could be deleted. Accounts deemed inactive will be erased in a phased-approach beginning Friday.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
Entertainment
-
Daryl Hall accuses John Oates of 'ultimate partnership betrayal' in plan to sell stake in business
Daryl Hall has accused his longtime music partner John Oates of committing the "ultimate partnership betrayal" by planning to sell his share of the Hall & Oates duo's joint venture without the other's permission, Hall said in a court declaration supporting his lawsuit to keep the transaction paused.
-
Britain's Parliament honors Elton John for his work fighting HIV in the U.K. and beyond
Elton John has addressed Britain's Parliament at an event honoring his dedication to fighting HIV in the U.K. and beyond. The British star spoke to dozens of lawmakers and campaigners in the grand Speaker's House of Parliament on Wednesday.
-
opinion
opinion Five revelations from best-seller 'Endgame' that are sure to upset the Royal Family
Royal commentator Afua Hagan on five revelations in a new book that's sure to send shockwaves through the Royal Family's ranks.