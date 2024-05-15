Indigenous consultant accuses NHL's Blackhawks of fraud, sexual harassment

'Some structural damage' from wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., mayor confirms
More than one home has been damaged or lost due to a massive wildfire outside of the B.C. community of Fort Nelson, the mayor confirmed Tuesday.
A consultant the Chicago Blackhawks hired to improve relationships with American Indian tribes has filed a lawsuit accusing the team, its charity foundation and its CEO of fraud, breach of contract and sexual harassment.
Nina Sanders filed the civil action late Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court. She alleges in the lawsuit that the Blackhawks were facing intense public pressure to change their name and logo in 2020. The team's CEO, Dan Wirtz, hired her that year to serve as a tribal liaison.
Wirtz promised that he would create positions for American Indians, buy land to give to the Sac and Fox Nation and change the team's logo if she decided to accept the job, according to the lawsuit. She took the job based on those promises, but Wirtz never followed through on any of it, the lawsuit alleges.
Sanders goes on to allege that she told her immediate boss that an employee had been sexually harassing her and tried to force her into his hotel room in 2021. The harassment continued into 2022, but nothing was ever done about it, according to the lawsuit. Sanders also maintains that she reported two other incidents of male employees groping women, but nothing was done.
Wirtz ended Sanders' contract last summer, according to the lawsuit.
A Blackhawks spokesperson didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press on Wednesday afternoon seeking comment.
The team said in a statement to WBBM-TV that the organization noted "operational issues" in Sanders' work, and external partners told the team that they didn't want to work with her. The team still extended her a new contract in 2023, but Sanders chose not to renew it. The team said it investigated Sanders' sexual harassment allegations and couldn't find enough evidence to substantiate them.
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
Chief Robert Michell says relief isn't the right word to describe his reaction as the search begins for unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school he attended in northern British Columbia.
An 'unrepentant' YouTuber has been ordered to pay $350,000 in damages as compensation for a 'relentless' campaign of defamation waged online against a business owner and his company, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
While it's unclear what these closures might mean for the 27 restaurants in Canada, Red Lobster is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. this month.
A new study out of London, Ont. lays out the cost of the homelessness crisis on our health-care system.
Of the $40-million Aiden Pleterski was handed over two years, documents show he invested just over one per cent and instead spent $15.9 million on "his personal lifestyle." The 25-year-old Oshawa, Ont. man was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering on Tuesday.
A man from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been sentenced to four years behind bars after shooting a sex worker in the back during a drug-fuelled 43rd birthday.
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
The fourth suspect in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 22-year old Amandeep Singh, appeared via telephone due to technical difficulties for his first court appearance at Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday.
Canada's tourism industry is trying to put on its Sunday best this week, showcasing itself to more than 500 international travel agents and tour operators at the largest annual tourism convention in Canada.
A Quebec judge has rejected McGill University's request for an injunction to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on the university's campus in downtown Montreal.
Halifax Regional Police believe a non-resident could be responsible for the infamous drugging of numerous crew members of the 'Titanic' movie with a hallucinogenic in 1996.
Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under legislation signed Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that also bans power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the state's lengthy coastline.
Bob Menendez was portrayed to a jury as both a bribe-taking U.S. senator who betrayed his country and an American patriot Wednesday as a prosecutor and defence lawyer delivered contrasting visions of the once-powerful Democrat at the start of his New York corruption trial.
A man with a long record of dangerous driving told investigators he smoked marijuana oil and took prescription drugs hours before he sideswiped a bus, killing eight Mexican farmworkers and injuring dozens more, according to an arrest report unsealed Wednesday.
A second teen pleaded guilty on Wednesday in the death of a 20-year-old driver who was hit in the head by a rock that crashed through her windshield in suburban Denver last year.
The husband of adult film actress Stormy Daniels said on Tuesday that there’s a 'good chance' the couple will leave the country if former U.S. president Donald Trump is acquitted in his Manhattan criminal trial.
Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker may have stirred controversy in some quarters for his proclamations of conservative politics on Saturday, but he received a standing ovation from graduates at the Benedictine College commencement ceremony.
The federal government says it has reached a deal with Canadian National Railway Company to acquire the historic Quebec Bridge.
Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will put forward legislation that would forbid Ottawa from "ever" granting provinces exemptions to allow illicit drug use in hospitals.
Canada's spy agency says in its annual public report that it dealt with 24 harassment investigations last year involving complaints by its staff.
A new proposal to ban Islanders of a certain age from ever buying tobacco products could put Prince Edward Island at the forefront of the battle against smoking.
ALS patient Mathew Brown said he’s hopeful for future ALS patients after news this week of research at Western University of a potential cure for ALS.
U.S. officials raised concerns about China's 'misuse of AI' while Beijing's representatives rebuked Washington over 'restrictions and pressure' on artificial intelligence, the governments said separately Wednesday, a day after a meeting in Geneva on the technology.
The British Columbia government and social media giants have made what they call a "historic collaboration" for youth safety online.
Canada's transportation department had a UFO 'lead' who tried to 'quell' media interest and planned to meet with U.S. intelligence officials.
Sophie Turner is now the happiest she’s been in “a really long time,” but she went through struggle to get there.
A former warehouse assistant for the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia pleaded guilty on Wednesday to transporting millions of dollars worth of stolen Masters tournament memorabilia and historic items, including one of Arnold Palmer's iconic green jackets.
Ontario will revamp how it compensates injured migrant workers.
The U.S. Justice Department said late on Tuesday that Boeing Co had breached its obligations in a 2021 agreement that shielded the planemaker from criminal prosecution over fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.
Airplane overhead compartments. Home to luggage of all shapes and sizes, the odd coat or two, several duty-free bags, a fair bit of dust and… passengers?
Eating a vegan, vegetarian or lacto-ovo vegetarian diet reduces risks of developing cancer, heart disease and dying early from cardiovascular disease, according to new analysis.
Regaining your focus requires you to be mindful of how you are using technology -- a daunting task if you consider the average American spends at least 10 hours a day on screens.
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Northern British Columbia on May 31 at the school's convocation ceremony.
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, will see impaired drivers face stiffer penalties.
A Japanese company has announced it will build an approximately $1.6-billion plant in Ontario's Niagara Region that will make a key electric vehicle battery component as part of Honda's supply chain in the province.
When Adam Kirschner wrote 'Slap Shot,' he never imagined the song would be embraced by his favourite team.
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A $200 reward is being offered by a North Vancouver family for the safe return of their beloved chicken, Snowflake.
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
YES Theatre Young Company opened its acclaimed kids’ show, One Small Step, at Sudbury Theatre Centre on Saturday.
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
New Westminister's Justin Morneau headlined the group of athletes, builders, and media members inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame Wednesday.
In the final report of a three-part series on Gardiner Gridlock, CTV Toronto asks what more can be done to alleviate the impact of the construction that has been a tipping point for Toronto traffic.
The list of attractions and venues in Toronto that offer free admission to millions of eligible participants has expanded as part of a new collaboration between two of the city's iconic institutions.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she remains "concerned" after Calgary councillors passed blanket rezoning on Tuesday.
Around two months after being closed for health violations, an inner city daycare in Calgary has now had its licence capacity reduced after several recent inspections revealed two dozen non-compliance concerns.
The City of Calgary says it’s monitoring the wildfire situation and resulting smoke, as evacuees flee from wildfire zones in northern Alberta.
It could mark the biggest change in 25 years, as the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board looks to overhaul its elementary programs, a decision that could integrate more special needs students into the general classroom.
Larry Bradley, a well-known community leader and Ottawa businessman, has died at the age of 74.
The Ontario government is bringing in tougher penalties as it looks to stem the alarming rise in the number of drivers getting behind the wheel drunk or high, sometimes with deadly consequences.
A Quebec judge has rejected McGill University's request for an injunction to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on the university's campus in downtown Montreal.
A 60-year-old man has been arrested after a woman's body was found with stab wounds in a home southwest of Montreal, Quebec provincial police say.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a decade-old murder case.
An Edmonton police officer won't face charges for killing an unarmed man in 2021, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding evidence that an offence was committed.
A wildfire burning near Fort McMurray is expected to move away from the community on Wednesday.
Tuesday's drive out of Fort McMurray under orange, smoke-filled skies was a harrowing reminder for evacuees who also fled the threat of wildfire in 2016.
Two prominent Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors.
Two New Brunswick schools locked down due to an “emergency operation” Wednesday afternoon.
A new proposal to ban Islanders of a certain age from ever buying tobacco products could put Prince Edward Island at the forefront of the battle against smoking.
A worker at a homeless shelter in Winnipeg says he met admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki who told him he was at the shelter to stalk his victims.
Police say a teenager is facing charges after three employees at a Winnipeg grocery store were assaulted with brass knuckles.
The Regina and Sexual Assault Centre (RSAC) has recently moved locations and its new space was designed with its purpose in mind.
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
On Wednesday, over 40 projects across Saskatchewan were recognized for their efforts of Achievement in Education for Sustainable Development.
Carolyn Burjoski was a delegate at the Waterloo Region District School board meeting on Monday night – the former teacher’s first time addressing trustees since her controversial 2022 appearance.
Marc Miller dropped by the CTV Kitchener studio to comment on international student enrollment in post secondary schools.
Rebecca Strong is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire after winning the grand prize on Canada's Got Talent.
Nurses at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital are once again warning the public of dangerous overcrowding inside one of Saskatchewan's busiest hospitals.
Some golfers go a lifetime without making a coveted hole-in-one, but one 16-year-old has already done it twice.
The monthly police services board in Greater Sudbury gives the public insight into the day-to-day operations of police, including some of the cases they deal with far from the spotlight.
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
Life-saving efforts were performed on a man taken from a burning loft apartment in London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
London fire crews dealt with an intense afternoon fire, but say all occupants made it out safe.
More than three months after her death, OPP in Elgin County are confirming the death of Tanya Wiebe was the result of a murder-suicide.
Work to extend Bryne Drive in Barrie's south end is ahead of schedule.
Loved ones of Tyler McCue, who died just before Christmas in 2022 while in custody at the Central North Correctional Centre, are speaking out, alleging he didn't receive the medical attention he needed.
For the second week in a row, Barrie council chambers could be standing room only as the City officially decides whether to proceed with plans for a new multi-purpose field along the waterfront.
Transit Windsor says a sinkhole is causing detours in Sandwich Town.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) is deploying police on bicycles decked out with technology supplied by a local company.
It's been nearly eight months since a bench warrant was issued for the woman who Greg Marentette believes has possession of his Newfoundland dog — but no arrest has been made and Lemmy still has not been found.
A Victoria driver has learned the meaning of the old adage 'you can't fight city hall' – especially when It comes to potholes.
An 'unrepentant' YouTuber has been ordered to pay $350,000 in damages as compensation for a 'relentless' campaign of defamation waged online against a business owner and his company, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
The British Columbia government and social media giants have made what they call a "historic collaboration" for youth safety online.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Each year, 15,000 students study at either the University of Lethbridge or Lethbridge College. Now, the City of Lethbridge is working to figure out how it can get more of those students to stay after graduation.
Frontline workers in the hospitality and tourism industry took a tour around main attractions in Lethbridge to get a better understanding of local offerings.
While they may not be noticeable to residents, the City of Lethbridge is making a few changes to its encampment strategy to help connect the city’s vulnerable population with services and support.
Sault Ste. Marie city council is calling on the provincial government to recognize Ontario’s physician shortage.
A major police operation in Wiikwemkoong on Tuesday was sparked by a report of an armed person in the community.
A 24-year-old woman has been charged with assault with a weapon following a confrontation between two strangers Tuesday in Sault Ste. Marie.
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
