Two 12-year-old boys found guilty of killing man in U.K. machete attack

Summer travel: Threats of terrorism spark warnings for some European destinations
With the summer travel season approaching, the government of Canada has issued advisories or warnings for Canadians who are heading to certain destinations.
Warning: This article contains content that may be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.
Two 12-year-old boys have been found guilty of killing a man in a machete attack in the United Kingdom last November, police said Monday.
The boys, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, murdered 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai in a park in Wolverhampton, central England, West Midlands Police said in a statement.
Seesahai, who was from Anguilla, had only lived in the U.K. for about six months, the statement said.
According to the police, Seesahai and his friend were in the park when they were approached by “youngsters.”
Nottingham Crown Court heard that the victim was then shoulder-barged by one of the boys, and was punched, kicked, stamped on and “chopped” at with a 42.5cm-long machete, PA reported.
A witness told the court that one defendant used the machete on Seesahai’s legs while the other punched and stamped on his head, PA said.
The court was also told that Seesahai had an injury “that went through his body all the way from his back, through his ribs and into his heart,” PA reported.
The perpetrators were arrested two days after the attack, West Midlands Police said. A machete was found under one of the boys’ beds, blood-stained clothing was found in one of the boys’ laundry baskets, and forensic analysis of a mobile phone seized by officers found multiple images of large knives and other weapons.
Seesahai’s mother said he was “such a loving son,” adding that he was “so well-mannered, looked after us, was loving to everyone and very protective.”
His father said that “justice must be done. I want [the assailants] to have the right sentence, they don’t have to be locked up for life, I just want it to be fair.”
“We are keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll get the justice we’ve come here for,” he added.
The boys are expected to be sentenced in July, PA reported.
With the summer travel season approaching, the government of Canada has issued advisories or warnings for Canadians who are heading to certain destinations.
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a TTC bus two years ago admitted to causing her death, but should not be found criminally responsible due a diagnosis of schizophrenia, prosecutors and defence counsel argued at the outset of his trial in Toronto.
A military plane carrying Malawi's vice-president and nine others went missing Monday and a search is underway, the president's office said.
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
The second full week of June is off to a chilly start with wet, cloudy conditions forecast for most of Canada.
The Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs, Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Monday.
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
As Calgary continues to deal with a water crisis amid a critical water main break, many people may be confused about what they can and cannot do, and how they can help conserve water.
The four-alarm fire ripped through the national historic site on Sunday morning, destroying unique Group of Seven murals inside.
With the summer travel season approaching, the government of Canada has issued advisories or warnings for Canadians who are heading to certain destinations.
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a TTC bus two years ago admitted to causing her death, but should not be found criminally responsible due a diagnosis of schizophrenia, prosecutors and defence counsel argued at the outset of his trial in Toronto.
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, who has spent most of his life in prison since his conviction in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents in South Dakota, was up for a parole hearing Monday at a federal prison in Florida.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged top Israeli officials on Monday to accept and implement a plan for postwar Gaza as he pushed for more international pressure on Hamas to agree to a ceasefire proposal newly endorsed by the UN Security Council.
British TV personality and health guru Michael Mosley may have died shortly after becoming unwell while walking alone on the Greek island of Symi, local police told CNN on Monday.
Two 12-year-old boys have been found guilty of killing a man in a machete attack in the United Kingdom last November, police said Monday.
The UN Security Council on Monday approved its first resolution endorsing a ceasefire plan aimed at ending the eight-month war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Israel's dramatic weekend rescue of four hostages from the Gaza Strip, in an operation that local health officials say killed 274 Palestinians, came at a sensitive time in the 8-month-old war, as Israel and Hamas weigh a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire and the release of the remaining captives.
The Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs, Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Monday.
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Canada's former top judge is ending her term on a high-level Hong Kong court, saying she has faith in that institution while keeping mum on democratic backsliding in the city-state.
A closely watched Alzheimer's drug from Eli Lilly won the backing of federal health advisers on Monday, setting the stage for the treatment's expected approval for people with mild dementia caused by the brain-robbing disease.
A group of researchers from more than 45 academic institutions across Canada, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) came together to detect, treat and prevent brain and heart conditions.
Researchers are trying to determine if lifestyle interventions show cognitive improvement in people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the operating system level.
Apple jumped into the race to bring generative artificial intelligence to the masses during its World Wide Developers Conference Monday that spotlighted an onslaught of features designed to soup up the iPhone, iPad and Mac.
African elephants call each other and respond to individual names — something that few wild animals do, according to new research published Monday.
Pop megastar Billie Eilish has revealed how she was ghosted by an old friend, and opened up about the loneliness of fame.
An acclaimed American author who has sold more than 200 million novels worldwide was blown away by a group of young musicians from New Brunswick on Monday.
Shania Twain and Our Lady Peace will give free concerts in Edmonton this week in celebration of the Oilers' Stanley Cup run.
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
Roots Corp. says it lost $8.9 million in its latest quarter as it missed out on some sales because it didn't have enough of its fleece products to keep up with demand and is still seeing shoppers grapple with economic headwinds.
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
12 Neighbours in Fredericton has built and opened a café close to the tiny homes, and is employing several people who live there.
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
Kris Knoblauch is tinkering again. The Edmonton Oilers head coach is making at least one lineup change for Monday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, adding defenceman Vincent Desharnais to the lineup at the expense of Cody Ceci.
A fire safety worker has been suspended following the controversial closing of terraces during Grand Prix weekend in Montreal.
Shania Twain and Our Lady Peace will give free concerts in Edmonton this week in celebration of the Oilers' Stanley Cup run.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is under investigation by an independent federal monitor over allegations of retaliation against other union leaders, according to a court filing on Monday.
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Ten people have been displaced after a fire was intentionally set at a single-room occupancy building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to officials.
One-in-three British Columbians are seriously considering leaving the province for more affordable housing, according to a new survey.
There was a rescue at sea over the weekend off the San Juan archipelago, when a group of kayakers’ boats got swamped in choppy waters.
The four-alarm fire ripped through the national historic site on Sunday morning, destroying unique Group of Seven murals inside.
Mississauga residents are heading to the polls today for a mayoral byelection that was made necessary following the resignation of Bonnie Crombie in January.
The father of a young man shot dead in their family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 described on the stand how he pursued the shooter even though he had also just been shot in the chest.
As Calgary continues to deal with a water crisis amid a critical water main break, many people may be confused about what they can and cannot do, and how they can help conserve water.
A well-known white grizzly bear often seen near the Trans-Canada Highway has died after being hit by a vehicle.
The union that represents workers at a Cargill plant in Calgary says it has "made history" with a vote that could see them walk off the job in the coming weeks.
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
A Gatineau mother is sharing her 8-year-old son’s story after he was struck by an impaired driver six months ago, and is still trying to rebuild his life.
A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a security guard was sprayed with a 'noxious substance' during a University of Ottawa graduation ceremony, according to Ottawa police.
A fire safety worker has been suspended following the controversial closing of terraces during Grand Prix weekend in Montreal.
A Laval woman is facing eviction because of her dog as she faces a long journey to try and get the animal certified. Lisa Smith suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a condition that causes spinal inflammation. She said she wouldn't be able to function without her dog, Kenya.
Ottawa says it will give Quebec $750 million to help pay for a surge in temporary immigrants to the province, while committing to process asylum claims more quickly and better distribute would-be refugees across the country.
Shania Twain and Our Lady Peace will give free concerts in Edmonton this week in celebration of the Oilers' Stanley Cup run.
A pedestrian was killed in a crash in the Inglewood neighourhood Monday morning.
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in central Edmonton on Sunday night.
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
A New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing criminal offence charges.
An acclaimed American author who has sold more than 200 million novels worldwide was blown away by a group of young musicians from New Brunswick on Monday.
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
Dozens of demonstrators briefly shut down the intersection outside the Manitoba Law Courts Monday, following final submissions in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
A man was arrested after Regina police responded to a break and enter in progress near the city's warehouse district.
We might be well into June, but several Saskatchewan communities recorded sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
A report going before the Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) Board on Wednesday outlines how much time officers have spent responding to calls related to homelessness.
A Cambridge woman says she wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings kept inside a storage unit.
After nine years, the Rotary Club of Guelph will not be putting on the annual fireworks display at Riverside Park this Canada Day.
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
A 42-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting near St. Paul’s Hospital early Monday morning.
Two 26-year-olds, a man and woman, were arrested after a scuffle with bike police along the river on Saturday.
Northern Ontario School of Medicine University in Sudbury opened the new Gilles Arcand Centre for Health Equity to improve outcomes in the region.
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
A 50-year-old male driving a four-wheeler on Manitoulin Island was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Friday afternoon, police say.
As London, Ont. police continue to search for a suspect, concern is growing over an arson Saturday.
The former girlfriend of Boris Panovski testified about some peculiar activity by the accused in the days surrounding the shooting death of a Toronto-area businessman.
The first spring convocation ceremony was held inside Western University’s Alumni Hall Monday morning.
Fire officials in Simcoe County and across the country are warning of a rapid increase in lithium-ion battery fires.
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
Provincial police hope the public can help identify a vehicle in connection with a homicide investigation in New Tecumseth.
The union representing more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees says workers are set to strike on Friday if a deal is not reached with the federal government by then.
The Windsor Police Arson Unit has deemed a residential fire in east Windsor suspicious and has launched an investigation.
Windsor police have shut down the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.
There was a rescue at sea over the weekend off the San Juan archipelago, when a group of kayakers’ boats got swamped in choppy waters.
The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control.
Ten suspected money mules who investigators believe transferred funds on behalf of criminals were hand-delivered warnings last month as officials aim to crack down on investment fraud.
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
On Sunday, just after midnight, two 17-year-old males arrived at hospital in Lethbridge, Alta., with one injured in a stabbing.
A stabbed man was brought to hospital by his friends early Saturday morning in Lethbridge, Alta.
Paramedics are calling on the District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board to return to the bargaining table.
Northern Ontario School of Medicine University in Sudbury opened the new Gilles Arcand Centre for Health Equity to improve outcomes in the region.
A 50-year-old male driving a four-wheeler on Manitoulin Island was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Friday afternoon, police say.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.