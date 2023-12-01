India wins fourth Twenty20 cricket match by 20 runs to clinch series against Australia

RAIPUR, India -

Twelve days after losing the Cricket World Cup final at home to Australia, India rebounded by winning their Twenty20 series.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel took 3-16 in four overs as India beat Australia by 20 runs in the fourth T20 on Friday to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Patel combined with wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi (1-17) as the duo bowled eight overs between them and picked up four wickets for just 33 runs.

Australia was restricted to 154-7 in pursuit of India's 174-9 after Australia captain Matthew Wade won the toss and chose to bowl first on the Raipur pitch.

India's Rinku Singh smacked 46 off 29 balls, including four fours and two sixes, to help revive the hosts from 111-4 in 13.2 overs.

Wade top scored for Australia with a 23-ball 36 not out. Opener Travis Head hit 31 runs in 16 deliveries.

India won the first T20 by two wickets and the second match by 44 runs before Australia bounced back with a five-wicket win in the third T20, thanks to Glenn Maxwell's fourth international T20 hundred.

Bengaluru will host the fifth T20 on Sunday.