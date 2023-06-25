Hurricanes re-sign captain Jordan Staal to a 4-year contract worth US$11.6 million

Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) waits for a face-off against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) waits for a face-off against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

MORE SPORTS NEWS