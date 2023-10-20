Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson named Canada's flag-bearers for Pan Am opening ceremonies
The beach volleyball team of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson were named Canada's flag-bearers for the Pan American Games opening ceremonies Friday.
The Toronto athletes were chosen to usher Canada's team into Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile. Humana-Paredes, whose parents were born in Chile, and Wilkerson became a duo earlier this year.
"This is something that as an athlete you want to do one day and you hope you have the privilege of doing," Humana-Paredes said in a statement. "The fact that I can do it in Chile, which is where my family is from, and that my family will be able to witness it, is extremely meaningful."
Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson, both 31, rank fifth in the world. They're former indoor university volleyball teammates at York.
Both competed in Tokyo's Summer Olympics two years ago in beach volleyball and reached the quarterfinals with different teammates.
"We've been part of Team Canada a couple of times, and every time it's extra special to feel like you're part of something bigger than yourself," Humana-Paredes said.
Wilkerson makes her Pan Am debut in Santiago when she and Humana-Paredes open against Uruguay on Saturday morning.
Humana-Paredes competed in the 2015 Pan Am Games in her hometown Toronto with Taylor Pischke and finished fourth.
"When we decide who will carry the Canadian flag at the Pan American Games, we look not only to athletes' sporting achievements, but the values they demonstrate and their impact on others," said Canadian chef de mission Christine Girard.
"Brandie and Melissa are both incredible athletes and inspirational role models. The way they carry themselves both on and off the field of play makes them the perfect choice for this role."
Humana-Paredes has served on the Panam Sports Athlete Commission since 2019. Wilkerson is the co-founder of Project Worthy, a scholarship program aimed at increasing Black, Indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC) representation in volleyball.
"From their great synergy on the court to their devotion off the field of play as leaders in their community, Brandie and Melissa truly reflect what our delegation stands for," Canadian Olympic Committee chief sports officer Eric Myles said.
"To see them now get to share this experience as teammates will make it all the more special."
Men's field hockey captain Scott Tupper was Canada's flag-bearer at the 2019 Pan Am Games opening ceremonies in Lima, Peru.
Canada last won a beach volleyball Pan Am medal in 1999 when Jody Holden and Conrad Leinemann took men's gold in Winnipeg.
Canada's team of 473 athletes will compete in 38 sports, including 21 Olympic qualifiers for Paris next year, until the closing ceremonies Nov. 5.
Preliminary competition was underway before Friday's opening ceremonies.Boxer Tammara Thibeault of Shawinigan, Que., won her opening bout Friday in the women's 75-kg division over Dominican Republic's Milena Altagracia Jimenez Castillo.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
Hurricanes are now twice as likely to zip from minor to whopper than decades ago, study says
With warmer oceans serving as fuel, Atlantic hurricanes are now more than twice as likely as before to rapidly intensify from wimpy minor hurricanes to powerful and catastrophic, a study said Thursday.
Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' passes third reading
The third and final reading of Saskatchewan's "Parent's Bill of Rights" passed Friday morning, a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
Retirement confirmed: Team Canada captain Christine Sinclair hanging up her cleats
Canada captain Christine Sinclair, who is the world's all-time scorer with 190 international goals, is retiring from international soccer at the end of the year.
After 189 bodies were found in Colorado funeral home, evidence suggests families received fake ashes
A Colorado funeral home where 189 decaying bodies were discovered this month appears to have fabricated cremation records and may have given families fake ashes, according to information gathered by The Associated Press from customers and crematories.
Non-essential travel advised for some Caribbean islands over natural disaster risk: Canada
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Dutch king and queen are confronted by angry protesters on visit to a slavery museum in South Africa
Angry protesters in Cape Town confronted the king and queen of the Netherlands on Friday as they visited a museum that traces part of their country's 150-year involvement in slavery in South Africa.
Jewish groups call on Trudeau to clarify Gaza blast comments, Canada won't comment on culpability
Facing calls to clarify his previous comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
Politics
-
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains 'firm and steadfast' in its commitment to a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict. He says the Middle East, and the world, needs both a Palestinian state and Israel to exist alongside each other in peace, safety and prosperity.
-
Trudeau says India's move against Canadian diplomats should concern the world
India's move to reduce the presence of Canadian diplomats in its country are 'contrary to international law,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, and the rest of the world should be concerned about its consequences.
-
Premiers ask Ottawa for COVID-19 small business loan extension
Canada's premiers have sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking the federal government to extend the repayment period for a year for interest-free loans to small businesses and non-profits given during the pandemic.
Health
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
-
So-called toddler milks are unregulated and unnecessary, a major pediatrician group says
Powdered drink mixes that are widely promoted as "toddler milks" for older babies and children up to age 3 are unregulated, unnecessary and "nutritionally incomplete," the American Academy of Pediatrics warned Friday.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
-
Musk's X cashes in on 'superspreaders' of Israel-Hamas misinformation, new report finds
Some of the biggest peddlers of misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war on Elon Musk’s X platform are premium, so-called 'verified' accounts that pay the social media company formerly known as Twitter to promote their posts to boost visibility, a report released Thursday found.
-
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
As hospitals and health care systems turn to artificial intelligence to help summarize doctors' notes and analyze health records, a new study led by Stanford School of Medicine researchers cautions that popular chatbots are perpetuating racist, debunked medical ideas, prompting concerns that the tools could worsen health disparities.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is a classically made slow-burn crime story
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Anatomy of a Fall,' 'The Pigeon Tunnel' and 'Dicks: The Musical.'
-
What's that bar band playing 'Jumpin' Jack Flash?' Oh, it's the Rolling Stones!
Those miracles of modern science, the Rolling Stones, celebrated the release of their first album of original music in 18 years with a Manhattan club gig on Thursday.
-
Lupita Nyong'o announces split over 'deception'
The Oscar-winning actress posted a lengthy note Thursday on her verified Instagram account in which she revealed the end of a relationship.