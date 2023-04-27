Hamilton excited for new-look F1 sprint race in Azerbaijan

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain talks to journalists during a press conference at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Thursday, April 27, 2022. The Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday April 30, 2023. (Sergei Grits/AP Photo) Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain talks to journalists during a press conference at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Thursday, April 27, 2022. The Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday April 30, 2023. (Sergei Grits/AP Photo)

