Day 7 at World Cup 2022: Magic Messi saves Argentina; France reaches knockouts; Poland, Australia stay alive

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates 1-0 with Angel Di Maria and Nahuel Molina during the World Cup match between Argentina vs. Mexico at the Lusail Stadium on Nov. 26, 2022 in Lusail Qatar (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images) Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates 1-0 with Angel Di Maria and Nahuel Molina during the World Cup match between Argentina vs. Mexico at the Lusail Stadium on Nov. 26, 2022 in Lusail Qatar (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS