Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi, middle, reacts with Argentina's forward Lautaro Martinez, right, at the final whistle of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Nov. 26, 2022. (Photo by Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images) Argentina's forward Lionel Messi, middle, reacts with Argentina's forward Lautaro Martinez, right, at the final whistle of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Nov. 26, 2022. (Photo by Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS