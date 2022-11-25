Day 6 at World Cup 2022: U.S. outplays England but draw; victories for Iran, Senegal; Netherlands-Ecuador draw

Day Six started with a surprise as Iran bounced back from its humiliating 6-2 opening defeat by stunning Wales with a pair of late goals in a 2-0 win.

Senegal picked up its first win of the tournament as well, defeating Qatar 3-1.

Netherlands withstood a spirited Ecuador effort to come away with a 1-1 draw. The result eliminated host Qatar.

The U.S. remains undefeated against England at the men's FIFA World Cup, and looked the better side in a 0-0 draw.

Thursday saw Cristiano Ronaldo become the first man to ever score at five World Cups, favourites Brazil looked the part during an impressive win over Serbia, and Switzerland edged past Cameroon. Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw.

Canada coach John Herdman discussed his post-match comments regarding Croatia but there was a response from Croatian manager Zlatko Dalic.

ENGLAND VS. U.S.A.

Full match report

The U.S. outplayed England for the majority of the match but just couldn't find the back of the net in a 0-0 draw.

American Christian Pulisic came closest to scoring with a left-footed effort from outside the box that hit the crossbar.

Weston McKennie had another golden opportunity for the U.S. inside the box but completely got his angles wrong on a fluffed finish off a cross from the right side.

Harry Kane had a big chance near the very end but headed wide off a free-kick.

England remains top of Group B with four points with Iran now second with three points. England will play Wales in its final match while Iran match up against the U.S. in what should be a tantalizing finish to the group.

England starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (c), Raheem Sterling.

U.S.A. starting XI: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams (c), Yunus Musah, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright, Christian Pulisic.

NETHERLANDS VS. ECUADOR

Full match report

Cody Gakpo scored with an outstanding left-footed strike to give Netherlands the lead at halftime but Ecuador cancelled it out with a 49th minute goal from captain Enner Valencia.

Ecuador were the better side for much of the match and will look to take that confidence into its final group encounter against Senegal.

Netherlands stay top of Group A with four points with Senegal in second place.

Netherlands starting XI: Andries Noppert, Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (c), Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind, Davy Klassen, Cody Gakpo, Steven Bergwijn.

Ecuador starting XI: Hernan Galindez, Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Gonzalo Plata, Jhegson Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Enner Valencia (c), Michael Estrada.

QATAR VS. SENEGAL

Full match report

Qatar's Mohammed Muntari scored the country's first-ever World Cup goal, but it was of little consequence as Senegal powered to a 3-1 victory.

Senegal's Boulaye Dia took advantage of a poor attempt at a clearance by Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi to give the reigning African champion a 1-0 halftime lead before striker Famara Diedhiou doubled the lead in the 48th minute with a beautiful glancing header.

Ahmadou Bamba Dieng wrapped up the scoring for Senegal in the 84th minute. They play Ecuador next, while Qatar closes its group stage against Netherlands.

Senegal starting XI: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (c), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Ismaila Sarr, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, Krepin Diatta, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou.

Qatar starting XI: Meshaal Aissa Barsham, Ismael Mohammed, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hssan, Homam Ahmed, Karim Boudiaf, Hassan Al Haydos (c), Assim Madibo, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif.

IRAN VS. WALES

Full match report

Iran scored two goals deep into stoppage time to stun Wales and leave the latter's hopes of advancing out of the group hanging by a thread.

Roozbeh Cheshmi's strike from outside the box in the eighth minute of added time sent Iranian fans into jubilation and Welsh into utter dejection.

Ramin Rezaeian added a second goal in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey received a red card in the 86th minute.

Iran starting XI: Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian, Majid Hosseini, Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Gholizadeh, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ehsan Haji Safi (c), Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun.

Wales starting XI: Wayne Hennessey, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu, Harry Wilson, Neco Williams, Gareth Bale (c), Kieffer Moore.

UPDATES

Canadian defender Alistair Johnston is reportedly set to move from CF Montreal to Scottish club Celtic.

Neymar will miss Brazil's next group match on Monday against Switzerland due to an ankle injury he picked up against Serbia.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here's what lies in store on Day Seven:

Tunisia vs. Australia at 4:45 a.m. on CTV/TSN

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia at 7:45 a.m. on CTV/TSN

France vs. Denmark at 10:45 a.m. on CTV/TSN

Argentina vs. Mexico at 1:45 p.m. on CTV/TSN

All times listed are Eastern Standard.

With files from Associated Press.