Christian Lundgaard claims 1st career pole at Indianapolis Grand Prix

Christian Lundgaard, of Denmark, celebrates after winning the pole for the IndyCar Grand Prix auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 12, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Christian Lundgaard, of Denmark, celebrates after winning the pole for the IndyCar Grand Prix auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 12, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

MORE SPORTS NEWS