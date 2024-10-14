Nobel economics prize goes to 3 economists who found that freer societies are more likely to prosper

BREAKING India withdrawing high commissioner from Canada
India is pulling its High Commissioner from Canada after receiving word from Ottawa that he is a person of interest in the investigation into the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader.
The Nobel memorial prize in economics was awarded Monday to three economists who have studied why some countries are rich and others poor and have documented that freer, open societies are more likely to prosper.
The work by Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson "demonstrated the importance of societal institutions for a country's prosperity," the Nobel committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said at the announcement in Stockholm.
Acemoglu and Johnson work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while Robinson does his research at the University of Chicago.
Jakob Svensson, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, said their analysis has provided "a much deeper understanding of the root causes of why countries fail or succeed."
Reached by the academy in Athens, Greece, where he was to speak at a conference, the Turkish-born Acemoglu, 57, said he was astonished by the award.
"You never expect something like this," he said.
Acemoglu said the research honoured by the prize underscores the value of democratic institutions.
"I think broadly speaking the work that we have done favors democracy," he said in a telephone call with the Nobel committee and reporters in Stockholm.
But, he added: "Democracy is not a panacea. Introducing democracy is very hard. When you introduce elections, that sometimes creates conflict."
In an interview with The Associated Press, Robinson, 64, said he doubts that China can sustain its economic prosperity as long as it keeps a repressive political system.
"There's many examples in world history of societies like that that do well for 40, 50 years," Robinson said by phone. "What you see is that's never sustainable. ... The Soviet Union did well for 50 or 60 years."
Robinson said many societies have successfully made the transition to what he, Acemoglu and Johnson call an "inclusive society."
"Look at the United States," Robinson said. "This was a country of slavery, of privilege, where women were not allowed to take part in the economy or vote."
"Every country that is currently relatively inclusive and open made that transition," he added. "In the modern world, you've seen that in South Korea, in Taiwan, in Mauritius."
Acemoglu and Robinson wrote the 2012 bestseller, "Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity, and Poverty," which argued that manmade problems were responsible for keeping countries poor.
In their work, the winners looked, for instance, at the city of Nogales, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border.
Despite sharing the same geography, climate and a common culture, life is very different on either side of the border. In Nogales, Arizona, to the north, residents are relatively well-off and live long lives; most children graduate from high school. To the south, in Mexico's Nogales, Sonora, residents are much poorer, and organized crime and corruption abound.
The difference, the economists found, is a U.S. system that protects property rights and gives citizens a say in their government.
Acemoglu expressed worry Monday that democratic institutions in the United States and Europe were losing support from the population.
"Support for democracy is at an all-time low, especially in the U.S., but also in Greece and in the U.K. and France," Acemoglu said on the sidelines of the conference in an Athens suburb.
"And I think that is a symbol of how people are disappointed with democracy," he said. "They think democracy hasn't delivered what it promised."
Robinson agreed. "Clearly, you had an attack on inclusive institutions in this country," he said. "You had a presidential candidate who denied that he lost the last election. So President (Donald) Trump rejected the democratic rule of the citizens. ... Of course, I'm worried. I'm a concerned citizen."
Johnson told the AP that economic pressures were alienating many Americans.
"A lot of people who were previously in the middle class were hit very hard by the combination of globalization, automation, the decline of trade unions, and a sort of shift more broadly in corporate philosophy," Johnson said. "So instead of workers being a resource to be developed, which they were in the 19th and early 20th century, they became a cost to be minimized ... Now, that squeezed the middle class."
"We have, as a country, failed to deliver in recent decades on what we were previously very good at, which was sharing prosperity," Johnson said.
One key for the future, Johnson said, is how societies manage new technologies such as artificial intelligence.
"AI could go either way," he said. "AI could either empower people with a lot of education, make them more highly skilled, enable them to do more tasks and get more pay. Or it could be another massive wave of automation that pushes the remnants of the middle down to the bottom. And then, yes, you're not going to like the political outcomes."
In their work, the economists studied institutions that European powers such as Britain and Spain put in place when they colonized much of the world starting in the 1600s. They brought different policies to different places, giving later researchers a "natural experiment" to analyze.
Colonies that were sparsely populated offered less resistance to foreign rule and therefore attracted more settlers. In those places, colonial governments tended to establish more inclusive economic institutions that "incentivized settlers to work hard and invest in their new homeland. In turn, this led to demands for political rights that gave them a share of profits," the Nobel committee said.
In more densely populated places that attracted fewer settlers, the colonial regimes limited political rights and set up institutions that focused on "benefiting a local elite at the expense of the wider population," it said.
"Paradoxically, this means that the parts of the colonized world that were relatively the most prosperous around 500 years ago are now those that are relatively poor," it added, noting that India's industrial production exceeded the American colonies' in the 18th century.
The economics prize is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. The central bank established it in 1968 as a memorial to Nobel, the 19th-century Swedish businessman and chemist who invented dynamite and established the five Nobel Prizes.
Though Nobel purists stress that the economics prize is technically not a Nobel Prize, it is always presented together with the others on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death in 1896.
Nobel honors were announced last week in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace.
------
Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands, and Wiseman from Washington. AP reporters David Keyton in Berlin and Elena Becatoros in Athens contributed to this report.
Controversy bubbled for a Canadian drink company after its founders drew the ire of a Marvel superhero on an episode of a 'Shark Tank'-style reality series.
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
A NASA spacecraft rocketed away Monday on a quest to explore Jupiter's tantalizing moon Europa and reveal whether its vast hidden ocean might hold the keys to life.
The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
A 39-year-old British woman was killed when a malfunctioning ottoman bed fell on her neck and asphyxiated her, a coroner’s report said.
Striking images from the Sahara Desert show large lakes etched into rolling sand dunes after one of the most arid, barren places in the world was hit with its first floods in decades.
An especially warm fall in Ontario means the province may not get the colourful array of fall foliage that usually transforms treetops this time of year.
Students are returning to a Jewish girls' school in Toronto two days after it was struck with gunfire for the second time this year.
British Columbia's New Democratic Party says it is responsible for a parody social media post that has B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad promising to bring back McDonald's McRib sandwiches.
New data from the Angus Reid Institute shows that only one in five childless adults 50 or younger are confident they will have children.
Four guests at an Airbnb east of Toronto made off with a quarter of million dollars worth of jewelry following their stay, police say.
Power line technicians from Nova Scotia are on the ground in Tampa, Fla., assisting in power restoration after Hurricanes Helene and Milton barreled across the state, leaving extensive damage and millions in the dark.
The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran's deputy defence minister, senior members of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and three airlines over allegations that they supplied drones, missiles and other equipment to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.
China employed a record 125 aircraft, as well as its Liaoning aircraft carrier and ships, in large-scale military exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands Monday, simulating the sealing off of key ports in a move that underscores the tense situation in the Taiwan Strait, officials said.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is announcing a plan to give Black men more economic opportunities and other chances to thrive as she works to energize a key voting bloc that has Democrats concerned about a lack of enthusiasm.
An outbreak of a rare parasitic disease has been linked to undercooked bear meat eaten by dozens of people at a gathering in North Carolina, a new U.S. CDC report has revealed.
Three in four Canadians support defence spending on new submarines, according to a new survey from Nanos Research and CTV News.
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
The study, which uses a mathematical model, indicates that men and women may benefit from different breakfast choices to optimize metabolism and potentially aid weight management.
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken and Mushroom sauce, citing possible Listeria contamination.
Indian authorities are warning locals to be careful after a leopard was seen sauntering past a police station late last week.
The 15th-century explorer Christopher Columbus was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, Spanish scientists said on Saturday, after using DNA analysis to tackle a centuries-old mystery.
Ariana Grande performed one of her greatest hits on the latest episode of 'Saturday Night Live' – her famed Celine Dion impression.
A senior politician in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, who was also known for his close ties with Bollywood has been shot dead weeks before a key state election.
The Nobel memorial prize in economics was awarded Monday to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson for research that explains why societies with poor rule of law and exploitative institutions do not generate sustainable growth.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled on a case she describes as a "bizarre mess" in a decision issued earlier this week.
Mike Grossman was adamant he wasn’t going to fall for anyone in Australia.
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
The Government of Canada honoured Floyd H. Prosser through Parks Canada’s Hometown Heroes program during a ceremony in Halifax, N.S., Saturday.
It was a record breaking year at the Valley Harvest Marathon in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday.
Over his quarter century in the National Hockey League, Mark Messier witnessed sweeping technological changes to the game, from the advent of lighter hockey sticks to the use of video reviews.
Some prominent figures will be added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery on Sunday, a few hours before this year’s class is enshrined in Springfield, Mass.
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased by 40 per cent compared to this time last year.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the 'proudest accomplishment' of his entire life.
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of a large blizzard that paralyzed Manitoba.
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
A key assumption about dwindling numbers of southern resident killer whales pins the blame on a lack of salmon, but a study out of the University of British Columbia has found they have twice the number of chinook available in summer as their much healthier cousins, the northern residents.
British Columbia's police watchdog group has found an RCMP officer to be justified in the shooting and killing of a man in a Hope hospital last year.
Students are returning to a Jewish girls' school in Toronto two days after it was struck with gunfire for the second time this year.
Four guests at an Airbnb east of Toronto made off with a quarter of million dollars worth of jewelry following their stay, police say.
An especially warm fall in Ontario means the province may not get the colourful array of fall foliage that usually transforms treetops this time of year.
The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
A girl is dead after the canoe she was in capsized near Moonlight Bay on Wabamun Lake Sunday afternoon.
A water main break has caused road closures on Bowness Road.
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a possible assault that left one man with serious burns on Monday morning.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.
On Monday, the Mission will be capping off its annual Thanksgiving feast with a meal for anyone who needs one from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Firefighters with the Montreal Fire Service extinguished a two-alarm fire at a vacant building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Sunday night.
A fire early Monday morning forced the evacuation of 21 people from a three-story building in Plateau-Mont-Royal.
A driver is in critical condition after colliding with a residence on Sunday evening in Sept-Îles, on the North Shore.
RCMP say one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Athabasca County on Sunday evening.
Power line technicians from Nova Scotia are on the ground in Tampa, Fla., assisting in power restoration after Hurricanes Helene and Milton barreled across the state, leaving extensive damage and millions in the dark.
The October 14th, 2004, plane crash at the edge of the Halifax airport heightened concerns about crew fatigue and training, but two decades later, key safety improvements have not been made.
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
A pack of dogs put their best paws forward when they were finally unleashed from a lifetime of animal testing.
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across in the western skies at dusk.
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is accusing the union representing RCMP members of looking after its own interests.
Residents travelling in Regina's north end were sure to witness a large pillar of smoke Sunday morning, as fire crews battled a serious blaze on Angus Street.
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after someone reported a strange device in New Hamburg.
CTV News will be livestreaming the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade.
Just under one million ballots are being printed for the upcoming provincial election in Saskatchewan, and 27 out of the 61 constituencies currently have their ballots being pulled hot off the presses in Regina.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
A 39-year-old British woman was killed when a malfunctioning ottoman bed fell on her neck and asphyxiated her, a coroner’s report said.
A 36-year-old man is charged with drug-impaired and dangerous driving after a head-on crash in northwest Ontario last Thursday.
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
One person has died and three others were transported to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in St. Clair Township
London, Ont. residents and visitors are getting a slightly colder Thanksgiving Day.
Chatham-Kent police say a 37-year-old Merlin man has died after a two-vehicle collision.
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
Three teenagers are facing multiple charges for allegedly damaging property, a vehicle, a recreation centre and stealing a vehicle this weekend in Muskoka.
A plaque was unveiled at Veterans' Memorial Park Sunday morning to honour the friend of a cadet who died in a historic Orillia tragedy.
Upgrades to the Leamington Marina parking lot are scheduled to begin this week.
A member of the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association Hall of Fame and former Windsor firefighter who stayed active in the community despite being paralyzed in a fire truck rollover nearly two decades ago has died.
Just a couple of weeks after a new southern resident killer whale calf was first seen, its health appears to have taken a bad turn.
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
B.C.’s northern coast has been getting soaked by an atmospheric river over the Thanksgiving long weekend, with officials warning of heavy downpours and possible flooding.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
A 36-year-old man is charged with drug-impaired and dangerous driving after a head-on crash in northwest Ontario last Thursday.
Provincial police in Hearst, Ont., stopped an unlicensed northwestern Ontario driver for a morning traffic infraction.
A 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man this past January, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
