World

    • Undercooked bear meat linked to outbreak of rare parasitic disease in U.S.

    A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alta., in June 2020. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press) A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alta., in June 2020. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    An outbreak of a rare parasitic disease has been linked to undercooked bear meat eaten by dozens of people at a gathering in North Carolina, a new U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report has revealed.

    Health officials suspect trichinellosis, also called trichinosis, was behind 10 probable cases, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

    A growing percentage of recent trichinellosis cases are connected with the consumption of wild game meat, and black bears are common hosts for the parasite, the Oct. 10 report read.

    The CDC said spreading awareness about how to safely prepare and cook wild game meat is the most effective way to prevent trichinellosis.

    "Diagnostic antibody tests might have poor accuracy, and treatment costs can be substantial, according to the report.

    Cooking wild game meat to an internal temperature of at least 165 F (or at least 74 C) is necessary to kill trichinellosis roundworms, it added.

    Cause and symptoms

    Trichinellosis can occur when humans eat undercooked or raw meat that harbours dormant larvae.

    Signs and symptoms include myalgia and fever in 54 per cent of cases and facial swelling in 42 per cent, according to the report.

    Trichinellosis can be severe, with 0.2 per cent of cases that are fatal.

    North Carolina case

    Public health officials learned of the suspected case in western North Carolina on Nov. 29, 2023 when a patient experienced flu-like signs and symptoms as well as facial swelling. The investigation later connected the patient to a gathering where undercooked meat was served earlier that month.

    Among 34 attendees at the gathering, 22 reported consuming undercooked bear meat during the event and 10 experienced signs and symptoms of trichinellosis.

    No bear meat was available for testing. Data from attendees and medical records from patients were used for the investigations.

    Other cases

    Thousands of bears are harvested each year in North Carolina, according to the CDC.

    There are other cases of the parasitic disease. In 2022, there were six trichinellosis cases tied with undercooked bear meat harvested from Canada. Two of the infected people who only ate vegetables were sickened by cross-contamination.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    • Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi

      Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News