World

A bus carrying university students crashes, killing 12 and injuring 33 in Egypt's northeast

This is a locator map for Egypt with its capital, Cairo. (AP Photo) Uncredited This is a locator map for Egypt with its capital, Cairo. (AP Photo) Uncredited
Share
CAIRO -

A bus carrying university students crashed and overturned on a highway in northeastern Egypt Monday, killing 12 people and injuring 33 others, the health ministry said in a statement.

Students from the Suez-based Galala University were on board. Local media reported they were returning from their classes to their dormitory in Ain Sokhna resort, using the new Galala highway, when the accident happened, and that the driver was arrested as part of an investigation into the crash.

The ministry didn’t reveal what caused the accident.

The statement Monday night said 28 ambulances rushed to the site and transported the injured to the Suez Medical Complex, but didn't disclose their condition.

Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, and Minister of High Education, Ayman Ashour, expressed their condolences to the families of the students.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads, and poor enforcement of traffic laws mostly cause the collisions.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

  • Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.

Local Spotlight

Vancouver

Toronto

Calgary

Ottawa

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Regina

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

London

Barrie

Windsor

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Lethbridge

Sault Ste. Marie

N.L.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News