Camera captures leopard's stroll past police station in India

Indian authorities are warning locals to be careful after a leopard was seen sauntering past a police station late last week.

Almora Police Uttarakhand released CCTV footage of the wild cat as it strolled past their station Friday, October 11.

In the post to Facebook, authorities warned locals to be careful and to avoid leaving their homes early in the morning or late at night.

Almora is a town in the state of Uttarakhand, located on a ridge at the southern edge of the foothills of the Himalayas.

Leopards are listed as "vulnerable" on The International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.