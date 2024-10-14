World

    • Woman killed by malfunctioning ottoman bed

    Helen Davey was killed when the mattress section of an ottoman bed fell on her. Helen Davey/Instagram Helen Davey was killed when the mattress section of an ottoman bed fell on her. Helen Davey/Instagram
    LONDON -

    A 39-year-old British woman was killed when a malfunctioning ottoman bed fell on her neck and asphyxiated her, a coroner’s report said.

    Helen Davey, who lived in northeastern England and ran a beauty salon, died in June as she “was leaning over the storage area of an Ottoman-styled ‘gas-lift’ bed,” coroner Jeremy Chipperfield said in his report, released last week.

    Ottoman beds have a base that can be raised – usually using gas-lift hydraulics – to access a storage space underneath. They are a popular choice for householders wanting to keep bedding or unseasonal clothes out of sight.

    The mattress platform on Davey’s bed fell unexpectedly, “trapping her neck against the upper surface of the side panel of the bed’s base,” Chipperfield explained. “Unable to free herself, she died of positional asphyxia. One of the two gas-lift pistons was defective.”

    Davey was found by her daughter, Elizabeth, according to a statement read in court and reported by local paper The Northern Echo.

    “I went upstairs, my mam’s bedroom door was wide open, and I saw her lying on her back with her head under the bed,” Elizabeth said in court.

    “Her legs were bent as if she was trying to get up. I dropped everything that I was holding and tried to lift the top of the bed off her head. The bed was no longer a soft close and could fall heavily if it was released. It was so heavy for me to lift it up and try to pull her out. I managed to lift it up enough to use my foot to support it.

    “I noticed that her face was blue with a clear indent on her neck from the frame. I managed to pull her clear. I feared that she was dead as she made no sound. I started CPR and noticed that she wasn’t breathing,” she said.

    Chipperfield warned in a letter to Britain’s business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, that there is a risk of future deaths “unless action is taken,” highlighting the “existence and use of gas piston bed mechanisms whose failure presents risk to life,” as a “matter of concern.”

    Under U.K. law, coroners must report to the relevant organization or government agency when they think action should be taken to prevent future deaths.

