    'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim

    Conservative MP Clifford Small rises during Question Period in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
    A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.

    Clifford Small told the House of Commons last month there are towns with fewer than 1,000 residents in his riding of Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame where "five crack houses" were operating and teenage girls were being forced into sex work.

    Cpl. Jolene Garland of the Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP says the force has not received reports of such activity from community members in the area.

    Small also said a police cruiser was spray-painted in Lewisporte, N.L., which is serviced by the RCMP, but Garland says none of the force's vehicles in the town were vandalized.

    Small posted a video of his Sept. 26 remarks to the X social media platform, saying it was time to elect a government that would "put these thugs back where they belong" and make communities safer.

    Dan McGettigan, who works with people in the criminal justice system in St. John's, N.L., says issues including addiction and homelessness are driving an increase in serious crime, and people need stronger community supports, not more time in jail.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024

