Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Fernandez advance to third round at French Open

PARIS -

Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez have both advanced to the third round of the French Open following straight-set victories on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime made quick work of Argentine qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli, winning 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 to move on to the third round of the Paris major for the first time in his career.

The 21-year-old Montreal product, the tournament's ninth seed, fired eight aces and converted on five of 10 break points in a dominating display on the clay at Roland Garros.

Auger-Aliassime's next match is Thursday against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic, who downed Borna Gojo of Croatia 7-6, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 Wednesday.

Montreal's Leylah Fernandez, seeded 17th on the women's side, needed just 71 minutes to knock off Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2.

Later Wednesday, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to meet No. 14 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. The winner will face Fernandez in a third-round match on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022