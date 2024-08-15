Canada rugby coach Kingsley Jones bullish about future of 21st-ranked Canadian men

Canada rugby coach Kingsley Jones is feeling bullish about his team these days.

Its qualifying road to the 2027 World Cup has been set and the 21st-ranked Canadian men's schedule is filling up, starting Aug. 25 against No. 14 Japan in Vancouver in Pacific Nations Cup play.

And Jones, who took over the side in September 2017, has some much-needed depth in his roster.

"The depth that we have at the moment is probably the best it's been in at least six years. And the backs particularly," said the former Wales captain. "It's becoming difficult to pick a team, which is what I need. I need a headache (in selection) every night."

Saturday presents some of Jones's players an opportunity to make their case for selection against Japan when a Canada XV takes on the Vancouver Highlanders at Capilano Rugby Club.

"There's real opportunity to put their hand up on the weekend, for sure," said Jones. "We're going to have to narrow that squad down for the Japan test week. The door is open. It's genuinely open to everybody in that group."

Jones summoned 35 players to Shawnigan Lake School in preparation for the Pacific Nations Cup and will announce his tournament roster following the Highlanders match.

The first-year Highlanders come in on the back of wins over the Canada Selects (44-33), Barbados (44-12), Germany (30-26) and Brazil XV 77-7.

Canada has played just twice this year, defeating No. 20 Romania 35-22 and losing to 73-13 to No. 7 Scotland, with both matches last month in Ottawa. The Canadians are 7-11-0 since the 2019 World Cup. where they exited after losing four straight matches.

After the Japan game at Vancouver's B.C. Place Stadium, Canada travels to California to take on the 19th-ranked United States on Aug. 31 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

Canada, the U.S., Japan, No. 10 Fiji, No. 13 Samoa and No. 16 Tonga will assemble in Japan next month for the playoffs, with the semifinals and fifth-place playoff scheduled for Sept. 14 and 15 in Tokyo, and the championship game and third-place playoff Sept. 21 in Osaka.

Next year's Pacific Nations Cup will serve as a qualifier for the 2027 World Cup. The top three finishers will book their ticket to Australia but that will encompass the top five if Fiji and Japan finish there, given they have already qualified by virtue of finishing in the top three of their 2023 tournament pool.

Should that road not work, there will also be two more ways for Canada to qualify for the expanded 24-team World Cup, via a playoff with the 2025 Sudamerica Rugby Championship runner-up and, finally, a four-team repechage tournament

Canada failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup after losing two-legged qualifying series to the U.S. (59-50 on aggregate) and Chile (54-46).

"Traditionally we've had three bites at the cherry and on that occasion we didn't," said Jones. "This gives us three bites at the cherry, the same as U.S.A. etc. and I think that's a positive for us. Obviously we want to take our first bite and be qualified so we can map out our future for two years and give us a really good runway at being successful and being competitive at the '27 Rugby World Cup. That's our mission."

After the Pacific Nations Cup, the Canadian men are likely looking at November tests in Europe against the 27th-ranked Netherlands, No. 20 Romania and No. 22 Chile.

Jones' training camp roster includes 16 players who competed in the 2024 Major League Rugby playoffs including Andrew Quattrin, Cole Keith, Ethan Fryer, Josh Larsen and Ben LeSage from the two-time champion New England Free Jacks, who were allowed to report late to the Canada camp because of their playoff run.

The roster also includes 13 players from the Pacific Pride, Rugby Canada’s development academy, including the uncapped Kaden Duguid, Sam Miller, Jesse Kilgour, and Rhys James.

Canada last played Japan in June 2016 in Vancouver, losing 26-22. Japan won the previous three meetings, all in Pacific Nations Cup play, after a 20-20 tie at the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand.

Canada last won (15-10) in September 2005 when the teams met in Tokyo in the five-team Super Cup.

Canada's career record against the Cherry Blossoms in 8-15-2 but only two of the Canadians wins have come this century (2-8-2). Japan went 2-0-2 at last year's World Cup in France, failing to reach the knockout round after beating Chile (42-12) and Samoa (28-22) and losing to England (34-12) and Argentina (39-27) in group play.

Canada Training Camp Squad

Forwards

Andrew Quattrin, Holland Landing, Ont., New England Free Jacks (MLR); Calixto Martinez, White Rock, B.C., Old Glory DC (MLR); Callum Botchar, Vancouver, NOLA Gold (MLR); Cole Keith, Apohaqui, N.B., New England Free Jacks (MLR); Conor Young, Yamba, Australia, RFC LA (MLR); Dewald Kotze, Edmonton, Dallas Jackals (MLR); Ethan Fryer (Seattle, USA) — New England Free Jacks (MLR); Izzak Kelly, White Rock, B.C., Cottesloee Rugby Club (Australia); James Stockwood, Bowmanville, Ont., Pacific Pride; Jesse Mackail, Palmerston North, New Zealand, Pacific Pride; Josh Larsen, Parksville, B.C., New England Free Jacks (MLR); Kaden Duguid, Edmonton, Vancouver Highlanders; Liam Murray, Langley, B.C., Dallas Jackals (MLR); Lucas Rumball, Toronto, Chicago Hounds (MLR); Mason Flesch, Cobourg, Ont., Chicago Hounds (MLR); Matthew Klimchuk, Regina, Vancouver Highlanders; Matthew Oworu, Calgary, Pacific Pride; Sam Miller, Mount Denson, N.S., Pacific Pride; Siôn Parry, Cardiff, Wales, Ebbw Vale RFC (Wales).

Backs

Andrew Coe, Markham, Ont., RFC LA (MLR); Ben LeSage, Calgary, New England Free Jacks (MLR); Brock Gallagher, Edmonton, Dallas Jackals (MLR); Cooper Coats, Halifax, Halifax Tars; Gradyn Bowd, Red Deer, Alta., Old Glory DC (MLR); Jason Higgins, Cork, Ireland, Chicago Hounds (MLR); Jesse Kilgour, Barrie, Ont., Pacific Pride; Josiah Morra, Toronto, Toronto Saracens; Kainoa Lloyd, Mississauga, Ont., Associates Rugby Club (Australia); Mark Balaski, Castlebar, Ireland, Pacific Pride; Nic Benn, Caves Beach, Australia, Dallas Jackals (MLR); Peter Nelson, Dungannon, Northern Ireland, Dungannon RFC (Northern Ireland); Rhys James, Kelowna, B.C., Pacific Pride; Spencer Jones, Cambridge, New Zealand, Utah Warriors (MLR); Takoda McMullin, White Rock, B.C., Vancouver Highlanders; Talon McMullin, White Rock, B.C., Vancouver Highlanders.

Invited To Train

Spencer Cotie, Morgan Di Nardo, Noah Flesch, Zephyr Melnyk, Seth Purdey.

On Standby

Crosby Stewart, Djustice Sears-Duru, Gabe Casey, Isaac Olson, Jake Thiel, James Thiel, Jamin Hodgkins, Josh Thiel, Lindsey Stevens, Mitch Richardson, Robert Povey.

