Bidens celebrate NCAA women’s basketball champion LSU Tigers at the White House

President Joe Biden claps as the 2023 NCAA national champion LSU women's basketball team is recognized during an event to honor the team in the East Room of the White House, on May 26, in Washington, DC. (Evan Vucci/AP) President Joe Biden claps as the 2023 NCAA national champion LSU women's basketball team is recognized during an event to honor the team in the East Room of the White House, on May 26, in Washington, DC. (Evan Vucci/AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS