ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

YouTuber Jake Paul cruises past Chavez Jr

By AFP

Published

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., left, throws a punch at Jake Paul during their cruiserweight boxing match on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent) (Etienne Laurent/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.