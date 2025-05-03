ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto Blue Jays GM Atkins feels club is in an ‘OK’ position

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider, left, talks with Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins, right, as players work out during spring training in Dunedin Fla., on Friday, February 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.