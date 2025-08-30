Sports

The unwritten rules of tennis and why postmatch handshakes sometimes go awry at the U.S. Open

By The Associated Press

Published

Daniel Altmaier, left, of Germany, is congratulated by Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, after defeating him during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.