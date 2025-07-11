ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Taylor Fritz sends water bottle to unwell fan as heat impacts Wimbledon again

By The Associated Press

Published

A spectator fans herself to keep cool as she watches Taylor Fritz of the U.S. play Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a men's singles semifinal at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.