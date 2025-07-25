ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

NFL fining more than 100 players for selling Super Bowl tickets above face value, AP source says

By The Associated Press

Published

The NFL shield is seen during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. The Eagles won 40-22. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.